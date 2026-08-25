Discovery India Presents P.C. Chandra Group-'More Than Gold'

Kolkata, August 2026: Celebrating over 85 years of legacy, P.C. Chandra Group was showcased by Discovery India through P.C. Chandra – More Than Gold, which premiered on Warner Bros. Discovery followed by their social media platforms and on P.C. Chandra Jewellers’ YouTube channel. The feature offered viewers an insight into the Group’s rich heritage, diverse business interests, and its continued focus on values that have shaped its journey over the decades.

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"Founded in 1939 as a jewellery business, P.C. Chandra has evolved over the past eight decades into one of India's leading diversified business groups, with interests spanning jewellery, chemicals & adhesives, hospitality, software, real estate, plantations, and social greenery. While expanding across industries, the Group has remained steadfast in its commitment to trust, quality, innovation, and customer relationships.” A.K. Chandra, Managing Director, P.C. Chandra Group.

P. C. Chandra Jewellers :

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The Group expressed its honour at being featured by Discovery India through More Than Gold, describing it as an opportunity to showcase the philosophy that has guided P.C. Chandra’s journey over the decades. The feature highlighted the Group’s evolution beyond a business enterprise into an institution driven by responsible business practices, innovation, social development, sustainability, and purposeful diversification. It also reflected a legacy of resilience, trust, and values that has enabled P.C. Chandra to create lasting social and economic impact while contributing to nation-building across generations. The presentation also brought together the Group’s business journey and its broader social commitments, reflecting how its legacy continues to evolve while staying connected to its foundational principles.

Guided by its ‘More Than Gold’ philosophy, the Group is committed to creating a positive social impact through several CSR initiatives, including the J.L. Chandra Merit Scholarship (awarding scholarships to Madhyamik Examination toppers), J N Chandra Anuprerna (scholarships for needy students), Gyandhara (knowledge centres in colleges), Neem Banani (promoting a greener environment). The Group also contributes to the healthcare sector by providing essential equipment to various hospitals and extending support to a nursing school run by Calcutta Heart Clinic. These efforts are intended to support healthcare infrastructure and, in a modest way, contribute to the well-being of society. Through these initiatives, the Group continues to focus on education, environmental responsibility, and healthcare, with an emphasis on creating opportunities and supporting communities.

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Discovery India:

The ‘More Than Gold’ philosophy therefore reflects a broader perspective on the Group’s legacy, where business growth is accompanied by a continued commitment to social responsibility, sustainability, and community development.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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