Diwali Muhurat trading explained: A festive opportunity for investors

You can almost smell Diwali in the air — the sweetness of laddoos, the flicker of diyas, and that excitement of fresh beginnings. But for you, there’s one more reason to feel the festive buzz — the Muhurat trading time. It’s that magical hour when faith, finance, and a dash of luck come together to open the stock market just for Diwali.

This is not an ordinary market trading session. This is a beacon of optimism, an occasion in which you can start your financial year with focus and intent. Whether you are an expert trader or an inexperienced investor, this market trading known as "muhurat trading" is your opportunity to fuse culture with smart money management.

So, grab your cup of coffee, sit back, and let’s consider how this capital market occasion can be most worthwhile.

What is Muhurat trading and why it matters Muhurat trading is a one-hour special session conducted on Diwali evening by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to mark the start of the Hindu financial year. The word ‘muhurat’ denotes an auspicious time and is considered to be successful and prosperous in financial affairs.

It has developed over the years, from simply a ritual, into a celebration of faith and finance. Families gather around screens, conduct the Lakshmi Puja, and do a few small, meaningful trades to signal the start of the Hindu financial year, called Samvat, and a prosperous season.

As you may be used to intraday trading, think of this session as a break. Instead of failed attempts at scalping for quick profits, take this session as an opportunity to invest with meaningful trades. Muhurat trading is a day for action, not just buying out of excitement.

Why investors look forward to the Muhurat session You may be wondering - why one hour of trading is so significant? It might not be all about money. It's about tradition, hope and unity. Here's why the session turns up all over the country, year after year.

It signifies new beginnings: The Muhurat session of trading is aligned with the beginning of the Samvat year. For you, it represents a new attempt to refresh your goals and a positive start to your financial journey. The market seems like it is bubbling with energy: The energy around is palpable - the screens are brighter than usual, brokers are greeting each other, and investors are buying and selling with smiles instead of stress. It's a reminder that finance can be fun. It has a strong positive track record: Historically, major indices such as the Sensex and Nifty tend to finish the session in the green. Well, that's not always the case, but the positive energy is infectious. You can see and feel it with every trade you place. It's significantly more emotional than technical: Muhurat trading ties your wealth goals to cultural roots. Your trades are not just trades. Your trades are part of a collective moment of hope and thankfulness across the country. How to prepare for Muhurat trading If you want to make the most of this golden hour, a little prep goes a long way. Think of it like cleaning your house before Diwali — a bit of effort now makes everything flow better later.

Review the official Muhurat trading schedule: A few days prior to Diwali, BSE and NSE will announce the exact time of the Muhurat trading session. It generally consists of the pre-open market, normal trading session, and the closing period. Make a note of it in your calendar so you don't forget! Prepare your accounts: Ensure that your Demat and trading accounts are active and functioning well. Take a moment to verify your funds, update your profile information, and run a simple systems check to avoid amid-day complications. Do the leg work ahead of time: The session will only last about an hour and you'll have a lot of trades to make. So check on your stocks ahead of time (preferably in the few days leading up to the session). Avoid speculative stocks and instead look for stocks that will hold their value for the long-term. This way you can act quickly and smartly. Be realistic: You certainly do not want to pursue profits that are much too large. Instead, this is a chance to make small and meaningful trades that will suit your overall long-term investing strategy. Think of this as planting a crop for the spring. Relax and be calm: Once the Muhurat trading event is near, the crowd is eager to play. Some will want to trade everything! It can be easy to get sucked into the hype of the event. Just stick to your task and don't do any trades out of perceived FOMO. Common mistakes to avoid during the session Even though the mood is festive, discipline still matters. Here are a few mistakes that can spoil the experience if you’re not careful.

Trading without a plan

Entering the market without research can leave you stuck with poor choices. Have a clear idea of what you want to buy and why before the session begins. Overtrading out of excitement

Remember, this isn’t a regular trading day. Keep things light and symbolic. A few well-thought-out trades are better than a flurry of random ones. Ignoring fundamentals

Don’t let festive optimism cloud your judgment. Stick to quality stocks and companies you trust. Long-term value always beats short-term excitement. Treating it like typical intraday trading

Muhurat trading isn’t about making quick wins. It’s about starting with gratitude and vision. Keep your strategy slow, steady, and thoughtful. Sectors you should watch this Diwali If you’re not sure where to begin, look at sectors that tend to shine during or after the festive season. These areas often reflect India’s growing economy and consumer confidence.

Banking and finance: Given expanding credit demand and the growth in digital banking, financial stocks have shown a lot of momentum lately; you could look at larger banks or fintech companies leading the way. Consumer goods: The holiday shopping season tends to boost this sector. Companies producing everyday staples or holiday products often see a peak in sales at this time of year. Technology and IT services: Technology and IT services companies are flourishing as a result of global demand and digital transformation; if you like steady growth, you can count on this sector for consistency. Energy and infrastructure: India continues to invest in clean energy and infrastructure projects; both sectors are worth monitoring as they are supported by long-term policy-oriented goals. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: Innovation and exports continue to support the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors; investors looking for stable, reliable returns may want to consider these sectors. How to make Muhurat trading meaningful for you This session is more than a trading opportunity — it’s a reflection of your mindset. You can make it special by giving it personal meaning.

Revisit your financial goals

Take a moment to see where you stand financially. Review what worked this year and what needs tweaking. Start a small new investment

Begin a new SIP or invest in one company that aligns with your values. It’s a nice way to invite prosperity into your portfolio. Involve your family

Let your kids or parents watch how trading works. It’s a simple way to make finance more relatable for everyone at home. Set a new savings goal

Use the occasion to plan a realistic target for the next 12 months. Write it down, visualise it, and commit to it. Celebrate small wins

Whether it’s buying your first share or making a long-term decision, acknowledge it. Small steps lead to big change. A quick note on expectations It’s easy to get caught up in the sparkle of Diwali and hope the market mirrors it. But here’s something to remember — Muhurat trading is about optimism, not instant profits. It’s your opportunity to reset your financial mindset for the year.

If your trades go well, great. If not, take it as experience. What truly matters is that you participated with awareness, not anxiety. This one hour can teach you more about discipline and intent than a hundred trading sessions.

Wrapping up As the diyas illuminate the dark corners of your home and joy permeates your surroundings, I hope the same illumination transpires for your wealth. The Muhurat time is not simply a market chart; it is about gratitude, progress, and the belief that good beginnings lead to brighter tomorrows.

This Diwali, when you settle into your chair with your tea, open your trading app and embrace the festive vibes: breathe; that means to place a trade that is meaningful to you and not about impulse.

Wealth isn't just about how much you make at the end of the day - it’s about growing wealth wisely and beginning joyfully.

Here's wishing you a joyous Diwali full of light, purpose and prosperity; both in your home and in your trading portfolio.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.