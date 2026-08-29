DKG Landcorp expands its Mohali footprint with acquisition of adjoining 6-acre parcel

The acquisition takes DKG Landcorp’s landholding at Mohali’s Airport Chowk to approximately 12.28 acres, as the company advances plans for a proposed mixed-use development.

LOCATION, GROWTH AND THE CHANGING URBAN CORRIDOR In real estate, land is often measured in acres acquired, square feet developed and inventory created. For developers, however, the size and configuration of a site can also influence how a project is planned.

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DKG Landcorp announced on August 21, 2026, that it had completed the acquisition of an additional six-acre parcel in Block E, GMADA Aerocity, on August 20, 2026. The adjoining parcel sits alongside the company’s existing 6.28-acre holding near Mohali Airport Chowk, taking its landholding at the location to approximately 12.28 acres.

The site is situated on the PR-7 airport corridor within GMADA’s planned Aerocity and is approximately five minutes from Chandigarh International Airport. According to the company’s plans, the proposed development is intended as a mixed-use project comprising residential and commercial spaces along with hospitality and wellness facilities.

The additional land also gives the developer a larger continuous site for planning buildings, movement areas, amenities, commercial spaces and open areas. The extent to which these elements are integrated will depend on the project's final design and approvals.

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SCALE, INTEGRATION AND PROPOSITION The acquisition comes as Mohali’s airport corridor continues to attract residential, commercial and institutional development. Aerocity’s proximity to the international airport, together with the growth of IT and commercial infrastructure in the wider region, has increased attention on the area as a potential urban growth corridor.

DKG Landcorp has said its approach combines infrastructure expertise with urban planning, design and community-oriented development. The proposed project is planned as a mixed-use development bringing together residential and commercial components. The company has engaged Studio Symbiosis, an architectural firm with studios in Stuttgart, New Delhi and London, for the project’s architectural design.

A key component of the company’s plans is the proposed clubhouse. According to DKG Landcorp, the project is intended to include what the developer describes as the “largest clubhouse in the Tri-City”, with facilities planned for wellness, recreation and social activities. The claim relates to the company’s proposed development and would depend on the final project specifications and comparable facilities in the region.

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Sanket Garg, Managing Director of DKG Landcorp.

Sanket Garg, Managing Director of DKG Landcorp, has previously spoken publicly about trust, transparency and measured growth as part of the company’s stated business approach. DKG Landcorp operates as a relatively young real estate brand, while its parent group, DMR Builders, brings construction and infrastructure experience.

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BEYOND THE LAND’S ACQUISITION The latest acquisition also increases the size of DKG Landcorp’s landholding at the Airport Chowk location while also giving the company a larger site on which to pursue its proposed development. The project's eventual scale, design and mix of uses will become clearer as planning and development progress.

As the development continues at Mohali’s airport corridor, the acquisition adds another project to the area’s expanding real estate pipeline. For DKG Landcorp, the additional six acres are expected to form part of its plans for a larger mixed-use development at the location.

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