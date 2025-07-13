DLF Chairman Rajiv Singhs remuneration rises 34 pc to ₹36.65 cr last fiscal

DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh's remuneration rises 34 pc to 36.65 cr last fiscal

PTI
Published13 Jul 2025, 02:06 PM IST
DLF Chairman Rajiv Singhs remuneration rises 34 pc to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36.65 cr last fiscal
DLF Chairman Rajiv Singhs remuneration rises 34 pc to ₹36.65 cr last fiscal

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) India's biggest real estate firm DLF's Chairman Rajiv Singh's remuneration rose 34 per cent annually to 36.65 crore in the last fiscal, following better performance of the company, according to its latest annual report.

As per the list of remuneration paid/payable to directors/KMPs (key managerial personnel) during 2024-25, the DLF's Chairman and whole-time director has received 36.65 crore as remuneration for the last fiscal against 27.30 crore in the preceding financial year.

Out of the total remuneration paid to the DLF Chairman, 34.53 crore has been in the form of commission.

The Board had approved the commission/variable pay to the Chairman as well as the company's two managing directors -- Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh for 2024-25, based on the achievements against targeted business parameters like consolidated profit after tax, cashflows, and also taking into consideration construction spends and pre-sales.

Tyagi has received 14.16 crore as remuneration for 2024-25, an increase of nearly 5 per cent from 13.52 crore in the preceding year. Out of this, 8.77 crore is in commission form.

The remuneration of DLF's MD Devinder Singh also increased nearly 5 per cent to 14.16 crore for the last fiscal compared to 13.52 crore in 2023-24. He also received 8.77 crore as commission.

Tyagi and Devinder Singh became Managing Directors with effect from August 4, 2023.

DLF is India's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Its net profit increased to 4,366.82 crore in 2024-25 from 2,723.53 crore in the preceding year.

The total income rose to 8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal from 6,958.34 crore in 2023-24.

On the operational front, DLF reported record sales bookings of 21,223 crore in 2024-25, an increase of 44 per cent from 14,778 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company has set a target to sell housing properties worth 20,000-22,000 crore during 2025-26.

Since its inception, DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and over 352 million square feet of area.

DLF Group has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.

The group has an annuity portfolio of over 45 million square feet.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsFocusDLF Chairman Rajiv Singhs remuneration rises 34 pc to ₹36.65 cr last fiscal
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.