DLF Chairman Rajiv Singhs remuneration rises 34 pc to ₹36.65 cr last fiscal

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) India's biggest real estate firm DLF's Chairman Rajiv Singh's remuneration rose 34 per cent annually to ₹36.65 crore in the last fiscal, following better performance of the company, according to its latest annual report.

As per the list of remuneration paid/payable to directors/KMPs (key managerial personnel) during 2024-25, the DLF's Chairman and whole-time director has received ₹36.65 crore as remuneration for the last fiscal against ₹27.30 crore in the preceding financial year.

Out of the total remuneration paid to the DLF Chairman, ₹34.53 crore has been in the form of commission.

The Board had approved the commission/variable pay to the Chairman as well as the company's two managing directors -- Ashok Kumar Tyagi and Devinder Singh for 2024-25, based on the achievements against targeted business parameters like consolidated profit after tax, cashflows, and also taking into consideration construction spends and pre-sales.

Tyagi has received ₹14.16 crore as remuneration for 2024-25, an increase of nearly 5 per cent from ₹13.52 crore in the preceding year. Out of this, ₹8.77 crore is in commission form.

The remuneration of DLF's MD Devinder Singh also increased nearly 5 per cent to ₹14.16 crore for the last fiscal compared to ₹13.52 crore in 2023-24. He also received ₹8.77 crore as commission.

Tyagi and Devinder Singh became Managing Directors with effect from August 4, 2023.

DLF is India's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Its net profit increased to ₹4,366.82 crore in 2024-25 from ₹2,723.53 crore in the preceding year.

The total income rose to ₹8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal from ₹6,958.34 crore in 2023-24.

On the operational front, DLF reported record sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore in 2024-25, an increase of 44 per cent from ₹14,778 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company has set a target to sell housing properties worth ₹20,000-22,000 crore during 2025-26.

Since its inception, DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and over 352 million square feet of area.

DLF Group has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.