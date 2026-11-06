DLF to invest ₹3,750 cr for majority stake in proposed JV with Everstone to invest in IREO Group

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Realty firm DLF Ltd will invest ₹3,750 crore to buy majority stake in a proposed joint venture firm with Everstone and the two partners will make investments in real estate company IREO group.

Gurugram-based IREO Group holds huge land parcels at strategic locations across Delhi-NCR and some other cities.

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DLF had earlier bought a large land parcel in Gurugram from IREO Group.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, DLF Ltd said that it has entered into a binding agreement with Everstone Group to "strategically collaborate and form a joint venture (JV) to invest in IREO Pvt Ltd other group companies in India held by the IREO group of FDI funds (IREO Funds), with investments from reputed global investors."

Through the proposed arrangement, DLF said it "intends to invest about ₹3,750 crore for a majority stake in the JV, which will hold economic interest in the IREO India companies."

The investment to be made by Singapore-headquartered Everstone was not disclosed.

Under a separate binding and exclusive term sheet executed by the parties with the IREO Funds, the proposed JV intends to invest these funds to acquire a stake of at least 20 per cent in the IREO India companies, together with certain governance-related rights, the filing said.

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The JV's total economic interest in the IREO India companies will be about 40 per cent, with the IREO Funds holding the balance.

On completion of this deal, the IREO India companies will be operated by a strong, independent management team executing an agreed business plan within a robust governance framework, under the guidance of DLF and Everstone.

"We are pleased to partner with Everstone Group on this strategic investment. Bringing together strong industry experience and global investment capabilities, we look forward to unlocking the growth potential of the IREO India companies," said Ashok Kumar Tyagi, Managing Director, DLF.

The transaction is expected to be completed next year. Sameer Sain - Co-Founder & CEO, Everstone Group said it has partnered with DLF, which has incredible capabilities in a market they understand extremely well.

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DLF is the country's largest real estate developer in terms of market capitalisation.