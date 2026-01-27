DLF yet to recognise over ₹55,000 cr revenue from sales bookings till Dec quarter

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd is yet to recognise over ₹55,000 crore revenue in its financial accounts from the total sales bookings done till December quarter of this fiscal.

In its latest investors presentation, DLF Ltd said that the company has sold properties, primarily housing worth ₹79,885 crore across its existing projects.

Till December quarter of this fiscal, the company has recognised revenue of ₹24,460 crore.

The balance revenue to be recognised from sales booked stood at ₹55,425 crore, the presentation said.

DLF is developing residential projects mainly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Tri-city (Chandigarh).

In the real estate sector, the developers take advances from customers against sales booked.

The revenue gets recognised after the completion of construction of projects or on the basis of percentage of completion method.

DLF, the country's largest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation, reported a 16 per cent decline in sales bookings to ₹16,176 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal on lesser new homes supply.

DLF sold properties worth ₹19,187 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF has given guidance of achieving sales bookings of ₹20,000-22,000 crore during this fiscal.

During 2024-25 financial year, DLF Ltd achieved record sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore mainly on the back of successful launch of its ultra-luxury housing project 'Dahlias' on Golf Course Road, Gurugram.

On Thursday, DLF reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,203.36 crore during October-December period from ₹1,058.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income surged to ₹2,479.54 crore during October-December period of this fiscal from ₹1,737.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to ₹3,146.12 crore from ₹3,084.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to ₹7,722.22 crore during April-December period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹5,648.12 crore a year ago.

In the entire 2024-25 fiscal, DLF's net profit stood at ₹4,366.82 crore on a total income of ₹8,995.89 crore. DLF Group is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the Annuity Business).

It has developed more than 185 real estate projects covering a total area of more than 352 million square feet.

DLF has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments.