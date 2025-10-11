D-Mart’s Q2 profit up 3.8% to ₹685 cr

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported 3.85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹684.85 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

Advertisement

The company had posted a net profit of ₹659.44 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.

Revenue from operations was up 15.45 per cent to ₹16,676.30 crore in the September quarter. It was at ₹14,444.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

"PAT margin stood at 4.1 per cent in Q2FY26 as compared to 4.6 per cent in Q2FY25," said Avenue Supermarts' earnings statement.

Total expenses in the quarter were up 16 per cent to ₹15,751.08 crore.

Total income, which includes other income, was at ₹16,695.87 crore, up 15.3 per cent year-on-year.

Commenting on results, its CEO-Designate Anshul Asawa said:"Two years and older DMart stores grew by 6.8 per cent during Q2 FY26 as compared to Q2 FY25."

Advertisement

Moreover, the Damani-family-promoted firm has extended the benefits of GST reforms to its customers by lowering the prices, wherever applicable.

Besides, Asawa, during the quarter has taken charge of all operational aspects of the DMart Retail Store (brick & mortar) business as part of the change in top leadership of D-MART, the company said.

In January this year, D-Mart had announced the appointment of Asawa as its CEO Designate after Neville Noronha, who has been the CEO of D-Mart since 2007, decided to step down in January 2026. Noronha, whose current term is ending in January 2026, has decided against the renewal of his role.

During the quarter, D-Mart opened eight new stores, taking its total store count at 432 as on September 30, 2025.

Advertisement

However, it ceased operations of its e-commerce service DMart Ready in five cities - Amritsar, Belgavi, Bhilai, Chandigarh and Ghaziabad - during the quarter.

"We added 10 new fulfilment centres in our existing markets and continued to invest and deepen our presence in the large metro cities," said its Whole Time Director and CEO, Avenue E-Commerce Vikram Dasu.