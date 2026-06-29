Do You Really Need ₹20 Crore to Retire Comfortably? Not Always

Every few months, a new retirement number starts doing the rounds. ₹10 crore. ₹15 crore. ₹20 crore. The message is usually the same: unless you have a huge corpus, you are not ready to retire.

But retirement is not about chasing the biggest number. It is about knowing what your life will cost, where you will live, and whether your money can support that lifestyle.

For many Indian couples in their late 40s planning to retire in their early 50s around 2030, ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore can be enough for a comfortable retirement. For those living in metro cities, spending ₹2 lakh a month, traveling often, or maintaining a premium lifestyle, the required corpus may be closer to ₹8 crore to ₹10 crore.

So, a ₹10 crore or ₹20 crore number is not the norm, and retirement numbers are not universal. A healthy retirement can happen with a smaller number as well. Let’s understand the math behind retirement numbers, and how appropriate portfolio allocation can give ease of mind and stability.

Start with monthly expenses, not a random corpus

A couple spending ₹90,000 to ₹1 lakh a month in retirement does not have the same requirement as a couple spending ₹3 lakh a month in Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Delhi-NCR. Someone with no dependent children, no large loans and a fully paid-up house is in a very different position from someone funding children’s education, rent, healthcare for parents, and lifestyle travel.

So, a single retirement number is almost always misleading. ₹20 crore may be relevant for a premium lifestyle, large legacy goals or very high monthly expenses. But it is not the default requirement for every Indian couple. For many households, especially those with controlled expenses and a debt-free lifestyle, a well-structured ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore portfolio can do a far better job than an unplanned ₹10 crore portfolio.

That means they would need roughly ₹16 lakh a year in the first year of retirement. Against a ₹5 crore corpus, this is a withdrawal rate of about 3.2%.

Even if their monthly expense in 2030 is ₹1.5 lakh, the annual requirement would be ₹18 lakh, or 3.6% of a ₹5 crore corpus. For a debt-free couple with moderate expenses, this can be workable.

If the couple starts by withdrawing 5% or 6% every year, the plan may look fine initially. But once inflation, taxes, market cycles, and healthcare costs are added, the portfolio may come under pressure.

Withdrawal rates should be reviewed periodically rather than treated as fixed rules, particularly as healthcare costs, inflation, taxation and market returns evolve over time.

How a ₹5 crore portfolio may look

The idea of a retirement corpus is not to let it sit idle in a savings account after retirement. Even retirement money needs structure. It should be divided into liquidity, income, and growth buckets.

A couple with a ₹5 crore corpus can allocate money across bonds, index funds, and fixed deposits. The purpose is to create predictable income, keep money available for emergencies, and allow a meaningful part of the portfolio to compound over time.

A sample retirement structure could look like this:

Portfolio bucket Allocation Assumed return/yield Retirement role Bonds and fixed-income products ₹2.25 crore (45%) 8% p.a. Can generate nearly ₹16 lakh a year, or about ₹1.33 lakh a month before tax Diversified equity index funds ₹2 crore (40%) 10% p.a. over 5 years or more* Provides long-term growth potential to help the portfolio keep pace with inflation over time. Fixed deposits for emergency and liquidity ₹75 lakh (15%) 5% to 6% p.a. Covers near-term expenses, medical needs, and contingencies Total portfolio ₹5 crore Conservative blended approach Balances income, growth, and liquidity

*Long-term historical returns have often been in the high single-digit to low double-digit range over extended periods, although returns are market-linked and not guaranteed.

This structure gives every part of the retirement portfolio a clear job. The FD bucket provides comfort and quick access to money. The bond bucket works like an income engine. The index fund bucket helps the portfolio grow and stay ahead of inflation over the long term. Equity markets can experience prolonged periods of volatility and even negative returns over shorter time frames. That is why the growth bucket should ideally be invested with a long-term horizon and complemented by adequate allocations to bonds and liquidity, reducing the need to sell equity investments during market downturns.

This is also where platforms such as Jiraaf can play a useful role for investors seeking to build the income side of their portfolios beyond traditional deposits. Through regulated fixed-income opportunities, investors can explore bonds and other debt products that may fit their retirement cash-flow needs. The key, however, is to evaluate credit quality, tenure, liquidity, issuer profile, taxation, and suitability before investing.

Why growth still matters after retirement

Many retirees become too conservative after retirement. They move most of the corpus into fixed deposits or other fixed-income instruments because these feel familiar. Stability is important, but so is growth.

A couple retiring in their early 50s may need the corpus to last 30 years or more. Over such a long period, inflation can quietly reduce purchasing power. A monthly expense of ₹1.5 lakh in 2030 can become nearly ₹2.7 lakh in 2040 at 6% inflation. That is why index funds or other growth-oriented investments can remain relevant even after retirement.

The purpose is not to take aggressive risks but to ensure that the portfolio does not become weaker in real terms each year. A measured allocation to diversified equity investments gives the portfolio an opportunity to grow over the long term, while the bond and FD buckets help meet income needs and cushion market volatility.

When ₹5 crore is not enough

The ₹5 crore corpus may not work for all profiles. It may not work for a couple spending ₹2 lakh a month in 2030. That is ₹24 lakh a year. On a ₹5 crore corpus, the first-year withdrawal rate becomes 4.8%, leaving less room for inflation, taxes, and healthcare shocks.

At 6% inflation, ₹2 lakh a month can become nearly ₹3.6 lakh a month in 10 years. For couples living in metro cities or those seeking frequent travel, premium healthcare, and a more high-end lifestyle, ₹8 crore to ₹10 crore may be a more realistic target.

At a 3.5% withdrawal rate, ₹8 crore can support annual withdrawals of ₹28 lakh, while ₹10 crore can support ₹35 lakh. This gives the retiree more breathing room and reduces the risk of drawing down the corpus too quickly.

The bottom line

You do not need ₹20 crore to retire comfortably. For a couple retiring in their early 50s in the coming 6 to 8 years, with no dependent children, no major loans, and moderate expenses, ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore can be enough if planned well.

But the same number will not work for everyone. Retirement planning should begin with actual monthly expenses, not viral benchmarks. The right question is not, “Is ₹5 crore enough?” The right question is, “How much do I need every year, and can my portfolio support that without taking excessive risk?”

For some, ₹20 crore may be necessary. For many others, a well-managed ₹5 crore, supported by the right mix of bonds, index funds, and emergency liquidity, can quietly do the job.

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