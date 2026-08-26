Dolly Parton, music star, actor, beloved figure who spanned generations has died at 80

Nashville (US), Aug 25 (AP) Dolly Parton, the country music icon whose soaring vibrato vocals, poignant songwriting and sparkling costumes defined her rise from a log cabin in the Tennessee mountains to the height of stardom and acclaim, has died.

She was 80 years old.

Known for her curvy physique, massive blonde wigs and skin-tight outfits that served her self-deprecating wit, she was among the most beloved personalities in music and beyond - the rare celebrity whose appeal transcended generations, geography and politics.

She wrote hundreds of songs, including classics like "Jolene", "Coat of Many Colors" and "I Will Always Love You," that totalled more than 100 million worldwide sales and more than 1 billion online streams.

Parton, who plucked bejewelled banjos, guitar and dulcimers with her long fingernails during performances, was a generous philanthropist and successful businesswoman whose projects included a theme park in the Smoky Mountain foothills near her birthplace.

Her career was forever influenced by her upbringing as one of 12 children born into what she called a "dirt poor" Tennessee family.

She started her education nonprofit, Imagination Library, to send free books to children in Tennessee because her father, who quit school to work on the farm, struggled to learn to read.

Parton's first musical performances were in church, where her grandfather was a preacher. By age 10, she was learning guitar and singing on local television shows.

At 13, she appeared on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where Johnny Cash introduced her as "a little girl here from up in East Tennessee".

With a suitcase of songs, she followed her uncle, Bill Owens, also a songwriter, to Nashville after graduating high school in 1964.

Fred Foster, who produced Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson and more, saw her potential and got her songs cut by other artists, as well as recording and releasing Parton singing her own material. By the mid-1970s, Parton was a Nashville queen. (AP) SCY