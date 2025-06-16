Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales marginally down at 3,44,656 units in May: SIAM

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were marginally down 0.8 per cent at 3,44,656 units in May this year as compared to 3,47,492 units in the same month last year, as vehicle sales across categories showed stable performance, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.

Two-wheeler dispatches from manufacturers to dealers were up 2.2 per cent at units 16,55,927 in May as compared to 16,20,084 units the same month a year ago, according to the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total vehicle wholesales across categories were up 1.8 per cent at 20,12,969 units as against 19,76,674 units in May last year, it added.

"All vehicle segments posted stable performance in May 2025," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

He said that although the Passenger Vehicles (PV) segment declined by 0.8 per cent, total sales of 3.45 lakh units were the second highest-ever for May.

In the PV segment, market leader Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales were down at 1,35,962 units last month as compared to 1,44,002 units in May 2024, SIAM said.

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra clocked 52,431 units as against 43,218 units in the same month last year, while Hyundai Motor India registered domestic sales of 43,861 units as compared to 49,151 units in May 2024, as per SIAM data.

In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycle sales were almost flat at 10,39,156 units last month as compared to 10,38,824 units in May 2024.

On the other hand, scooter sales were up 7.1 per cent at 5,79,507 units last month as against 5,40,866 units in May 2024.

Total three-wheeler sales in the domestic market were down 3.3 per cent at 53,942 units last month as compared to 55,763 units, SIAM said.