Doon Defence Dreamers Achieves 35 Selections in NDA 155 SSB, Including 6 Female Cadets

Defence coaching in India, Dreamers NDA Academy (also known as Doon Defence Dreamers), Dehradun, has achieved 35 selections in the NDA 155 SSB interviews in one month. This achievement includes the selection of 6 female cadets, highlighting Dreamers’ commitment to women empowerment in defence services.

The Role of Defence Education and Women in Defence

As India moves towards building an inclusive, skilled, and ethical armed forces, the importance of defence education is gaining importance. Institutes like Dreamers Edu Hub aim to provide NDA Coaching in Dehradun and cultivate leadership, discipline, and resilience among aspirants. Theirapproach to NDA/SSB preparation focusses on developing officer-like qualities (OLQs) such as leadership, decision-making, teamwork, mental strength, and physical fitness. Transformative Success: Girls Lead the Way

What sets this year’s results apart is the success of women. Six female cadets — Kasak Mehra, Bhawna, Parmeet Kaur, Malvika Maroliya, Aileen, and Megha Malvi — cleared the competitive NDA SSB interview together, a significant feat in a traditionally male-dominated environment. Their achievement marks a new chapter for gender inclusivity in India’s defence training ecosystem.

As Parmeet Kaur said,

"Dreamers gave me the wings to believe in myself and break through barriers I once thought insurmountable."

Pan-India Selection: Cadet Highlights

Dreamers Edu Hub’s NDA 155 SSB recommended candidates come from various parts of India,

Key selections include:

Anurag Pandey – 11 SSB Allahabad

– 11 SSB Allahabad Kamal Singh (AIR-18) – 11 SSB Allahabad

– 11 SSB Allahabad Himanshu Gunawat – 12 SSB Bengaluru / 1 AFSB Dehradun

– 12 SSB Bengaluru / 1 AFSB Dehradun Prince Mehra – 19 SSB Allahabad

– 19 SSB Allahabad Abhishek Dandotiya – 18 SSB Allahabad

– 18 SSB Allahabad Nikunj Khanna – 19 SSB Allahabad

– 19 SSB Allahabad Kasak Mehra – 33 SSB Bhopal

– 33 SSB Bhopal Bhawna – 11 SSB Allahabad

– 11 SSB Allahabad Parmeet Kaur – 33 SSB Bhopal

– 33 SSB Bhopal Malvika Maroliya, Aileen, Megha Malvi – 4 AFSB Varanasi

...and many more. Watch the Celebration Video

Faculty & Mentorship

Behind Dreamers’ track record is a faculty of veteran SSB experts and ex-armed forces officers. These include:

Wing Commander Deepak Tyagi (Psychologist)

Captain S. Jaiswal (Interviewing Officer)

Group Captain Ambu Ahluwalia (Group Testing Officer)

Colonel Barakoty (GTO)

Lieutenant Colonel Rohit Mehra (Psychologist)

Captain Madhukar Tyagi (GTO)

Colonel Sandeep Pandey (Interviewing Officer)

Abhinav Pandey (SSB Coordinator) Their mentorship covers classroom academics, mock interviews, group tasks, psychological assessments, and real-world obstacle management — important for NDA SSB and CDS exam success. This hands-on training aims to ensure that aspirants not only pass the exam but also embody the spirit of leadership.

Defence Coaching Model: Integrated, Futuristic, Inclusive

Dreamers NDA Academy operates a Sainik School Branch (Class 6-12), blending CBSE curriculum with intensive defence training.

Key offerings include:

Foundation Courses (Class 6–12): For NDA, RIMC, Sainik School prep

For NDA, RIMC, Sainik School prep NDA/CDSE/OTA Coaching: Comprehensive modules for 12th pass students and graduates

Comprehensive modules for 12th pass students and graduates Specialized Tracks: Air Force (AFCAT, ACC), Navy, Merchant Navy, MNS, Territorial Army

Air Force (AFCAT, ACC), Navy, Merchant Navy, MNS, Territorial Army 15-Day to 1-Month SSB Interview Bootcamps: For OLQ development and real-world leadership training Students can benefit from a mix of physical drills, group discussions, psychometric tests, situation response practice, and instructor-led mock selection boards.

Shaping India’s Youth: A Focus on Nation-Building

Dreamers Edu Hub aims to stand at the forefront of shaping India’s youth for a responsible, resilient, and honour-bound future in the armed forces. Each selection — especially among women — is a proof of India’s march toward a progressive and inclusive defence force.

Director Mr. Hariom Chaudhary shares:

"Our vision extends far beyond training for exams. We’re nurturing India’s future guardians – confident, capable, and dedicated to service with honour."

Co-founder Ms. Ankita Taneja adds:

“By empowering both boys and girls, Dreamers Edu Hub truly leads the way for the next generation of armed forces officers in India.”

Enrolment Open

With these results, Dreamers NDA Academy aims to establish itself as a notable NDA Coaching in Dehradun and a leader in SSB Interview Preparation.

Location: Standard Tower, Sahastradhara Road, near Healing Touch Hospital, Dehradun

Admissions: Foundation, NDA/CDSE/OTA, AFCAT, Merchant Navy, MNS, Territorial Army now open for 2025–26.

Join Dreamers Edu Hub—where Indian youth can transform into the nation’s next generation of military officers.