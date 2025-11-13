DP World India Championship makes a strong start in Delhi

The inaugural DP World India Championship unfolded in Delhi with the poise of a well-scripted debut world-class golf meeting the pulse of a new audience. Over four days at the historic Delhi Golf Club, the tournament blended high-stakes play, a vibrant spectator experience, and a strong sense of occasion, marking the DP World Tour’s return to India in style.

A new chapter for golf in India

The inaugural DP World India Championship marked a significant moment for golf in the country, as the DP World Tour returned to India after nearly a decade. The Delhi Golf Club (DGC), with its blend of heritage and challenge, proved to be the perfect stage for a memorable week of sport and spectacle.

Fans gathered in impressive numbers across all four days, with the weekend drawing particularly strong crowds. The lush fairways of the DGC were lined with enthusiastic spectators, as international stars and homegrown talents teed off under perfect November skies. The atmosphere was one of celebration, not just of golf, but of community and shared experience.

Fleetwood claims the inaugural crown

Tommy Fleetwood, one of the world’s most consistent and admired players, produced a composed final round to take home the inaugural title. His precision and calm under pressure stood out, reflecting his trademark focus and maturity.

While Fleetwood’s win capped the event memorably, the competition throughout the field was lively. Several close contests and inspired play from Indian professionals gave the crowd plenty to cheer for signaling the growing depth of talent in Indian golf.

Beyond the greens: sport meets experience

The championship went beyond pure competition. The spectator village buzzed with activity from live music and gourmet food stalls to interactive golf zones and family-friendly experiences.

This thoughtful integration of culture and sport gave the tournament a festive Indian touch, transforming it into much more than a sporting event. Fans could experience a blend of leisure and lifestyle, with every corner of the venue reflecting a modern yet distinctly local sensibility.

Delhi Golf Club: a course with character

The Delhi Golf Club itself emerged as one of the unsung heroes of the week. Its recently redesigned layout challenged players with narrow, tree-lined fairways and small, strategic greens. Yet, it retained its timeless charm and connection to history.

From several holes, the backdrop of Mughal-era monuments offered a visual reminder of the city’s layered heritage, creating a playing experience unlike any other on the tour calendar.

Local Culture and Global Connections

Away from the course, players immersed themselves in Delhi’s vibrant character, exploring its food, culture, and heritage beyond the greens. A group of players spent an afternoon at Chandni Chowk, navigating its bustling lanes, sampling local street food, and discovering traditional crafts that define the old city’s charm.

Adding a local twist to his tournament routine, Ben Griffin even commuted to the course the Indian way in a rickshaw for his second round, capturing the attention of fans and fellow players alike. For many visiting professionals, it was their first trip to India, and the experience went far beyond the fairways. The DP World India Championship thus became not just a sporting milestone, but a cultural bridge connecting India’s growing golf ecosystem with the global circuit through moments of shared discovery and local warmth.

A confident debut

The success of the first edition has set the tone for what could become a recurring highlight on the DP World Tour calendar. With strong organization, engaged sponsors, and an enthusiastic audience, the event demonstrated that world-class golf has a ready home in India.

For fans, it was a week to remember for precision, patience, and passion. And for Indian golf, it marked the beginning of a confident new chapter on the international stage.