DP World India Championship to Bring World-Class Golf to Delhi This October

The DP World India Championship 2025 will take place at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19, bringing together one of the strongest player fields in Indian golf history.

Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament features a $4 million prize purse, the highest for any DP World Tour event hosted in the country, and forms part of the “Back 9” phase of the Race to Dubai season.

Global Icons Meet India’s Finest The championship will be headlined by world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, making his debut appearance in India. The four-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion will be joined by Ryder Cup teammates Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry, along with European team captain Luke Donald, who returns to competitive play.

Representing India are Shubhankar Sharma, Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, and Veer Ahlawat, who will look to leverage home conditions to take on some of golf’s biggest names.

This blend of global icons and India’s leading professionals sets the stage for an event of significant sporting importance for the country.

India’s Expanding Role in Global Golf The championship highlights India’s growing presence in international golf and its readiness to host world-class tournaments.

For the DP World Tour, the event deepens its engagement with South Asia, supporting the region’s long-term growth as part of the global circuit.

The Delhi Golf Club, with its tree-lined fairways, heritage layout, and upgraded infrastructure, provides a fitting backdrop merging history and modern sporting ambition.

A Cultural and Spectator Experience Beyond the Fairways

The tournament promises more than world-class golf—it’s a full-day experience for families and fans alike. A dedicated Spectator Village will enhance the viewing experience with diverse culinary offerings, interactive zones, and shaded seating areas. Visitors can explore the sport up close through engaging exhibits, live match screenings, and recreational spaces that capture the spirit of the game both on and off the course.

To make the event even more family-friendly, entry is free for children under 16.

The Lotus Trophy: Craft Meets Symbolism The Lotus Trophy, unveiled as the official prize, draws inspiration from India’s architectural and cultural heritage. Crafted from crystal, the trophy’s lotus-inspired form reflects influences from both the Taj Mahal and Lotus Temple, symbolizing precision, resilience, and beauty—qualities shared by the sport itself.

Tournament Details Dates: October 16–19, 2025

October 16–19, 2025 Venue: Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi

Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi Prize Fund: $4 million

$4 million Format: 72-hole stroke play

72-hole stroke play Field: 138 players, including DP World Tour professionals and leading Indian golfers

138 players, including DP World Tour professionals and leading Indian golfers Cut: Top 65 and ties after 36 holes With its combination of elite competition, cultural resonance, and expanded spectator engagement, the DP World India Championship 2025 marks a defining moment for professional golf in India.

Tickets for the DP World India Championship are on sale here.



