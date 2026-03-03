Driving the Future of Lending: AllCloud Hosts Hyderabad’s First FinTech Yatra 2026 Mixer!

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2026: Hyderabad’s fintech ecosystem reached a new milestone with the successful hosting of the city’s first FinTech Yatra 2026 Mixer, bringing together leading founders, investors, risk leaders, and technology architects for an evening of high-impact dialogue on the future of financial infrastructure.

The exclusive gathering reflected the city’s growing influence in shaping AI-led, API-first lending systems and scalable fintech innovation. The event was hosted by AllCloud, Hyderabad-based Unified Lending Technology provider, in collaboration with FinTech Meet-up.



Founded by Ankith Khadloya, Rahul Jain, and Ashish Khadloya, AllCloud is a bootstrapped SaaS company that has grown into one of India’s leading Lending Technology Infrastructure platforms. With a team strength of 160+ professionals, the company serves 110+ financial institutions across India and International markets, supporting lending operations at scale.

The exclusive, invite-only gathering brought together 55+ Industry leaders, including Fintech Founders, Technology architects, investors, risk heads, and venture capital participants for deep conversations around the future of lending infrastructure.

The evening reflected Hyderabad’s growing stature as a fintech innovation hub. Long known for its technology talent pool, the city is now emerging as a destination where fintech products are conceptualized, built, funded, and scaled.

As the host organization, AllCloud positioned the mixer around a central thesis: the next decade of lending will be driven by unified, API-first platforms rather than fragmented, stitched systems.

Hyderabad’s Fintech Evolution: From Delivery Hub to Decision Hub Opening the evening, Rahul Jain, Co-Founder of AllCloud, spotlighted Hyderabad’s rapid rise in India’s fintech landscape. He emphasized that the city has moved beyond backend support to become a true hub for product innovation and decision-making.

Hyderabad-based fintech’s are now building credit products, risk frameworks, and infrastructure platforms serving national and global markets.

Rahul underscored the power of ecosystem density — where founders, operators, investors, and infrastructure players collaborated to build scalable, compliant lending models.

“The strength of an ecosystem lies in the density of decision-makers in one room. Hyderabad is reaching that inflection point where product, capital, and execution meet.

He concluded by reinforcing that regulatory alignment, operational control, and scalable technology are no longer advantages — they are essentials.

Technology at the Core: AI & Microservices Architecture

Ashish Khadloya, Co-Founder and CTO of AllCloud, spotlighted the architectural shift required in modern lending. He emphasized that scalable growth today depends on cloud-native, microservices-based infrastructure — not monolithic core systems.

He outlined how modular architecture enables lenders to launch products like MSME loans, Auto & EV finance, Gold Loans, Microfinance, and LAP without rebuilding their core stack. Flexibility, speed, and compliance must be engineered into the system from day one.

A key focus was the evolution from traditional AI to Agentic AI — intelligent agents that orchestrate workflows across origination, verification, servicing, and collections. Rather than isolated scoring models, these systems coordinate decisions, manage exceptions, flag compliance triggers, and optimize risk in real time.

Ashish stressed that AI must operate within a structured, explainable, and auditable architecture. In lending, intelligence cannot be a black box — it must be embedded within compliant, controllable infrastructure.

The session reinforced a clear message: the Future of Lending belongs to institutions built on AI-first, microservices-driven architecture.

A High-Impact Leadership Room The FinTech Mixer brought together over 55+ industry professionals, including fintech founders, NBFC leadership teams, venture capital firms, angel investors, and ecosystem partners — creating a high-density room of decision-makers.

The curated format ensured conversations remained practical, operator-driven, and grounded in execution challenges rather than theoretical discussions.

Dialogue throughout the evening centered on:

The transition from stitched vendor stacks to unified lending architecture

Real-time underwriting and verification frameworks

Scalable partner onboarding through co-lending APIs

Analytics-driven collections and portfolio intelligence

Compliance-ready workflows aligned with RBI regulations Artificial intelligence featured prominently, particularly in the context of AI-assisted risk assessment and decision systems.

Investors and venture capital participants showed strong interest in how infrastructure maturity directly influences valuation, scalability, and long-term portfolio quality. Their presence highlighted a clear industry shift — technology infrastructure is no longer viewed merely as an operational support layer, but as a core strategic value driver in modern lending businesses.

AllCloud’s Unified Lending Technology Platform As a Hyderabad-headquartered fintech company, AllCloud has built a strong reputation over the past decade as a Unified Lending Technology platform serving NBFCs and digital lenders across secured and unsecured lending segments.

Now a 10-year-old bootstrapped SaaS company, supports lending operations across India while extending its footprint internationally.

Its modular, API-first architecture spans the entire lending lifecycle, covering:

Loan Origination System (LOS)

Loan Management System (LMS)

Collections & Recoveries

Co-Lending & Partner Management

Lending Analytics & Compliance Automation By consolidating these functions into a single integrated infrastructure layer, AllCloud enables institutions to scale multi-product portfolios without operational fragmentation.

The platform delivers real-time decisioning workflows, configurable product engines, automated compliance monitoring, partner-ready API integrations, and portfolio-level analytics dashboards.

This unified approach allows lenders to reduce dependency on multiple vendors, accelerate product launches, strengthen governance frameworks, and operate with greater agility in a competitive and regulated lending environment.

FinTech Yatra 2026: Expanding Ecosystem Conversations The Hyderabad edition was part of FinTech Yatra 2026, an initiative by FinTech Meet-up aimed at strengthening fintech ecosystems across cities through curated gatherings and leadership forums.

While FinTech Yatra brings a broader ecosystem framework, AllCloud anchored the Hyderabad event with a strong lending infrastructure narrative and operator-focused engagement.

The collaboration reflects a growing recognition that ecosystem growth requires both community-building platforms and technology leaders willing to host meaningful industry conversations.

Hyderabad’s Growing International Footprint A notable aspect of the event was the discussion around international scalability. With several attendees building cross-border fintech models and international investors evaluating Indian lending opportunities, the dialogue extended beyond domestic growth.

AllCloud’s international experience in enabling scalable, compliance-ready lending platforms positioned it as a strategic infrastructure partner for institutions aiming to expand beyond regional markets.

