Drought: Maharashtra cabinet panel orders banks not to visit farmers for loan recovery

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed banks not to visit farmers' homes for loan recovery in view of the prevailing drought situation and asked officials to explore whether the RBI could issue a circular suspending such recovery proceedings.

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During a meeting of the Bawankule-headed drought relief cabinet sub-committee on Tuesday, directives were also issued for implementing a 10 per cent water cut in urban areas and to maintain the conserved water as a buffer until June next year, according to an official release.

At present, water is being supplied through 560 tankers in the state, it stated, as the panel members suggested proper planning to preserve drinking water supplies for 10 months, before the next monsoon.

The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74 per cent of the state, amid rainfall deficit, and announced relief measures, including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies.

It has activated 'Trigger-1' under its manual for drought management 2016 (updated in 2020) and Drought Management Code to declare drought conditions and initiate relief.

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Trigger-1 is the first stage in the state's drought framework, activated by a rainfall deficit of more than 25 per cent combined with a prolonged dry spell of 21 days.

According to Principal Secretary Vinita Ved Singhal, scarcity conditions have been reported in 265 talukas of the state based on information received from divisional commissioners. Drought conditions have become evident under the 'Trigger-1' criteria, while 43 talukas have qualified under 'Trigger-2'.

The required Government Resolution (GR) should be issued without waiting for procedural delays for the 43 talukas and other affected areas, she stressed.

Trigger-2 is the second-stage assessment phase that evaluates the severity and actual impact of a drought using concrete physical and agricultural indicators. The key indicators include extent of crop-sown area and overall crop condition/damage, status of groundwater levels and major reservoir or surface water storage.

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Bawankule directed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed for recovery of crop loans during the crisis. He also asked Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal to ascertain whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could issue a circular regarding suspension of loan recovery.

District collectors and police officials should be instructed to ensure that banks and credit societies do not approach farmers for recovery of crop loans, the minister said.

The entire government machinery, particularly talathis, gram sevaks and agriculture officers, should remain stationed in their respective areas and closely monitor the situation, he added.

Singhal said although sowing has been completed on 96 per cent of the area, the actual condition of crops on the ground is a matter of concern. A factual survey should be conducted and a final report submitted by October 25, she said.

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Bawankule directed officials to ensure all possible assistance to farmers and said cultivators' signatures had been obtained on crop damage assessment reports.

He said measures were needed to manage fodder and water shortages and regulate the use of stock in dams and lakes. Restrictions may also have to be imposed on large construction projects, while works such as cement roads and those involving wastage of water should be avoided, he said.

District collectors should make maximum use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for drought relief, Bawankule suggested.

Drinking water and fodder for livestock will be given priority. Village ponds and percolation tanks will be reserved for drinking water. The priority for allocation should be drinking water, fodder crops and rabi crops such as wheat and sugarcane, the release said.

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Environment Minister Pankaja Munde suggested temporarily suspending permissions for residential and commercial construction in areas facing drinking water shortages.

Water theft around lakes should be curbed, and power connections used for such activities should be disconnected, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said.

Several ministers suggested that fodder depots could be considered as an alternative to traditional fodder camps. Officials were directed to ensure that fodder produced in Maharashtra is not transported outside the state.

The sub-committee directed the administration to prepare for the rabi season while undertaking comprehensive planning for water and fodder requirements for the next 10 months.

The initial proposal for fodder camps should be prepared under the chairmanship of the district collector and finalised by a committee comprising the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer and officials from the agriculture and animal husbandry departments, Bawankule said.

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He directed the chief secretary to constitute a committee of secretaries from three departments to study fodder management measures adopted in other states and formulate a suitable fodder plan for Maharashtra.