DTDC Express launches all-women-operated dark store in MP

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Integrated logistics services operator DTDC Express Ltd on Monday announced the launch of its all-women-operated dark store in Indore, strengthening its rapid commerce operations amid an evolving logistics landscape.

The new facility spans 700 square feet and is entirely staffed and managed by women who oversee a range of functions, including warehouse operations, last-mile delivery, cash-on-delivery collections, and client servicing, DTDC Express said.

The company currently operates dark stores across key tier 1/2 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Cochin, Bhopal, Kanpur, Nagpur, Udaipur and Meerut, strengthening its rapidly expanding express logistics network.

"We have launched our all-women-operated dark store in Indore, which we refer to as our 'Dream Store'. This initiative represents the endless possibilities that lie ahead for the industry. We believe that empowering women in logistics is not just about inclusion; it's about creating stronger, more agile teams that bring innovation and passion to everything they do," said Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express Ltd.

Scalable and designed to fulfil a variety of client-specific requirements, the Indore dark store is part of the company's rapid commerce service, DTDC Raftaar, it said.

The facility combines advanced warehouse management technology with a highly trained all-women workforce. Prior to launch, the team underwent comprehensive training on DTDC's Warehouse Management System (WMS), last-mile delivery app, and rapid commerce protocols, ensuring they are equipped to deliver the speed and precision that modern e-commerce demands, DTDC Express said.

"As DTDC enters its 35th year, we're reimagining our network to serve India's next phase of growth. The rising demand from tier 2/3 cities will be driven by shared 'Dream Stores' and smarter unit economics, making same-day delivery viable across categories such as electronics, fashion, and health supplements," added Chakraborty.

Through DTDC Raftaar, the company is offering 'dark store as a service' to help D2C and mid-sized brands deliver faster without heavy upfront logistics investments, he said.