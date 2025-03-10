‘Dubai as global capital destination’: Whitepaper on wealth management outlines opportunities for Indian investors

Dubai’s robust financial infrastructure and strong connectivity to global markets present an attractive opportunity for Indian Family Offices to grow their wealth, according to a whitepaper on wealth management and future-ready investment strategies for Indian investors.

Titled “Wealth Unlocked: How Family Offices Can Thrive in a Changing Global Landscape”, the whitepaper offers a comprehensive overview of Dubai’s growing appeal among ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and family offices while mapping out the structural shifts driving wealth migration and portfolio diversification in the region.

It underlines Dubai's emergence as a stable, tax-efficient, and innovation-led jurisdiction that is increasingly drawing the attention of global investors. In 2024 alone, the city attracted over 6,700 new millionaires, highlighting a clear trend of wealth relocation toward Dubai.

“Situated at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Dubai serves as a strategic nexus for global trade and investment,” it notes, pointing to the emirate’s strategic position between East and West.

A key driver of this shift is the institutionalisation of family offices in Dubai. The whitepaper notes that as wealth in the Middle East undergoes significant generational transition—estimated to exceed $1 trillion by 2030—family offices are evolving beyond traditional asset classes like real estate. There is growing momentum toward private markets, including venture capital and private equity, alongside rising allocations to emerging sectors such as fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), digital assets, and climate-related investments.

The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) remains central to this growth, offering one of the world’s few bespoke regulatory frameworks for family offices. Coupled with zero personal income tax, no capital gains tax, and full foreign ownership, the DIFC ecosystem now hosts over 410 wealth and asset management firms managing upwards of $700 billion in assets, according to the whitepaper.

It also outlines Dubai's push into green finance and ESG-aligned investments, with regulatory initiatives such as the Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group and the rollout of climate-focused investment funds. Family offices in the region are increasingly integrating ESG metrics into portfolio strategies, particularly in sectors like renewable energy and sustainable real estate.

Digital innovation is another pillar of Dubai’s appeal. The DIFC Innovation Hub and initiatives like the Dubai AI Campus are positioning the city as a regional leader in technology-driven investment opportunities, particularly in areas like Web3, blockchain, and proptech.

With ongoing reforms and enhancements to its legal and financial infrastructure, Dubai is well-placed to mitigate these risks while capitalising on the growing demand for secure, business-friendly wealth management jurisdictions.

As global family offices continue to seek stable bases for long-term investment and succession planning, the whitepaper positions Dubai as a jurisdiction built not just for today’s wealth but for the demands of the next generation of global capital.



To read the whitepaper, click here.

