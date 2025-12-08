Dubai Capitals crush Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20

Dubai, Dec 8 (PTI) West Indian hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell struck a stunning unbeaten half-century as Dubai Capitals crushed Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 83 runs to notch their first win in ILT20 Season 4 here.

Dubai Capitals recovered from a shaky start thanks to Powell's 96 not out off 52 balls and Jordan Cox's 52 runs (32 balls) to set the opponents a target of 187 runs.

In response, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 103 runs in 15.3 overs as the Dubai Capitals secured an easy win.

Dubai Capitals did not have the best of starts with openers Toby Albert (8) and Sediqullah Atal (8) going cheaply with the team ending the powerplay at 43 for 2.

Piyush Chawla, playing in his 300th T20 match, struck with his first ball to get rid of the USA batter Shayan Jahangir (14) to leave the Dubai Capitals reeling at 43 for three.

Cox and Powell took control of the match as they stitched a 119-run stand off 76 balls. While Powell smashed eight fours and four sixes in his innings, Cox hit four fours and one six in his stay.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were off to a bad start as David Willey got rid of Alex Hales for a duck and Alishan Sharafu for 4 in the first over. Mustafizur Rahman reduced the Knight Riders to 10 for three by dismissing Unmukt Chand for a golden duck.

Phil Salt (27 off 21) tried to keep his team in the game with a fighting innings but fell to Rahman with his side struggling at 44 for 4 at the end of the powerplay. Mohammed Nabi trapped Liam Livingstone (16 off 15) plumb in front of the wicket to bring Andre Russell (12 off 6) out in the middle.

Russell smashed Waqar Salamkheil for two massive sixes over cow-corner but the Afghan spinner had the last laugh as the West Indian failed to connect for a third six and gave an easy catch to wicket-keeper Shayan Jahangir.

Nabi and Salamkheil kept a tight leash on the scoring which increased the pressure on the former Knight Riders batters. Skipper Jason Holder (0), Sunil Narine (3) and Sherfane Rutherford (19) perished as they tried to stage a late fightback.