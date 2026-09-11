East Delhi launches month-long National Nutrition Month campaign

The Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), East District, organised the launch of the 9th National Nutrition Month at the Kondli Project on Wednesday. The month-long campaign will run from September 9 to October 8, 2026, with the objective of promoting awareness and effective action on nutrition, health, hygiene and overall well-being among children, women and the community.

District Magistrate (East Delhi) Karanjeet Vadodia inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp following a ceremonial conch-blowing. The lamp-lighting marked a collective commitment to improving the nutritional status of women and children and promoting awareness about healthy lifestyles and nutrition.

During the programme, participants shared their views and experiences on the importance of National Nutrition Month. The District Magistrate interacted with Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers and appreciated their work. He encouraged them to continue their services with dedication, sincerity and commitment.

Anganwadi workers appreciated Cultural programmes were presented by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, using performances to highlight the messages and themes of National Nutrition Month. The presentations reflected their enthusiasm, creativity and active participation in promoting nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

A special exhibition of ‘Best out of Waste’ materials prepared by Anganwadi Workers and Helpers of East District was also organised. The District Magistrate visited the exhibition and appreciated their efforts to reuse waste materials, encourage creativity and contribute to environmental protection.

Focus on nutrition and community well-being Vadodia appreciated the collective efforts of the entire DWCD East District team in successfully organising the programme and advancing the objectives of National Nutrition Month. He encouraged Anganwadi Workers and Helpers to continuously improve their work and service delivery and called on them to work with dedication, integrity and team spirit.

The programme concluded with a collective commitment by all stakeholders to work towards better nutrition, health, hygiene and overall well-being of children, women and the community. The event underlined East District’s commitment to effectively advancing the objectives of the 9th National Nutrition Month and strengthening community awareness around healthy living.