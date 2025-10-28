EBG Group’s Natuf Café announces expansion plans, bringing fresh Levantine Flavours to the healthy QSR Segment

Natuf Café continues its nationwide retail stores expansion with a focus on authentic, affordable global cuisine in metropolitan cities of India ~

EBG Group, a diversified multi-sector conglomerate, today announced the expansion of its flagship food & beverage brand, Natuf Café, with the goal of becoming one of India’s growing QSR chains in the coming year.

This expansion is not just about numbers; it is about empowering India’s next generation with food that is protein-rich, low-carb, low-fat, low-sugar, and always plastic-free. By bringing the flavours of Levantine cuisine to Indian cities, Natuf Café aims to introduce a new approach in the quick-service restaurant industry.

Multi-Format Expansion:

Natuf Café’s growth strategy includes a mix of corporate-owned and franchise stores, cloud kitchens, and retail cafés to serve India’s young, aspirational population.

As part of this expansion, EBG Group is set to drive retail store developments with an investment range starting from ₹10–75 lakh per location in the upcoming year, reinforcing its commitment to scaling the Natuf brand across India.

Growth Target:

Over the next 12 months, Natuf Café plans to establish 100+ stores across India by the end of 2026, spanning both corporate-owned and exclusive outlets. Alongside this expansion, the brand aims to increase its revenue by the end of this financial year, supported by market entry, infrastructure, and rising consumer demand for authentic and nutritious cuisine.

A Commitment to Health, Authenticity & Planet:

Natuf Café differentiates itself from other QSRs by offering Levantine-inspired meals that balance global flavors with nutrition and wellness. Each outlet is backed by a plastic-free supply chain, aligning with EBG’s People–Planet–Profit philosophy.

From hummus bowls to protein-based wraps and low-sugar offerings, Natuf Café focuses on making fast food healthier, authentic, and planet-conscious without compromising taste or convenience.

“At EBG, we build for People–Planet–Profit. With Natuf Café, we are bringing food that not only delights taste buds but also supports healthier lifestyles and a sustainable future. This is about more than expansion; it is about scaling a movement,” said Hari Kiran, Co-founder & COO at EBG Group.

“At Natuf, we see food as more than nourishment it is heritage, connection, and culture on a plate. Bringing Levantine flavors to India is deeply personal to me, a way of sharing my roots while embracing India’s dynamic culinary future. With this partnership, we are proud to scale authentic, protein-rich, and plastic-free Levantine cuisine across the country, while keeping health, authenticity, and sustainability at the heart of every meal,” said Amer Juneidi, Founder & CEO of Natuf.