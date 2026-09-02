EduGo Abroad Begins Its Next Phase of Growth with Manifest Global

Some companies are built to be sold. EduGo Abroad was built to matter. Its acquisition by Manifest Global marks the beginning of its most ambitious chapter yet.

EduGo Abroad was built as a niche platform focused on European education, with a clear ambition to build technology and open the Europe corridor for students and recruitment partners in India. Over the years, that focus helped establish Edugo as India’s only dedicated platform for European education.

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It also helped the company build relationships with more than 280 universities and colleges across 18 European countries while developing a technology enabled ecosystem connecting students, partners and institutions.

That foundation created a strong platform for Edugo’s next phase of growth. The acquisition now creates an opportunity to build on what has already been developed and connect Edugo to a much larger global ecosystem, bringing together its expertise in European education with Manifest Global’s technology, capabilities and international reach.

“We built Edugo like our baby. Now we want to grow it into a global brand and a technology platform that serves a much bigger vision, not only in India but around the world,” said Bhargav Modi. Manifest Global brings the capabilities needed to accelerate this next phase. Its AI powered technology and infrastructure can build on the technology foundation Edugo has developed over the years, enabling the brand to create more intelligent and personalised solutions for students, recruitment partners and universities.

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These are capabilities that would have taken significant time and resources to develop independently. AI is one part of what Manifest brings to this next chapter. Just as important is the access to people, expertise and global experience.

For the Edugo team, the acquisition creates opportunities for global exposure, new capabilities and international collaboration, while bringing its European education expertise into the wider Manifest ecosystem. It also gives Edugo access to the global leadership experience, expertise and networks of Rohan Pasari and the wider Manifest leadership team, helping accelerate its growth beyond the Indian market.

The combination of AI, people and leadership experience ultimately creates greater possibilities not only for Edugo internally, but also for the students and partners it serves.

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For students, this could mean more intelligent and personalised support throughout their international education journey. For recruitment partners, it creates opportunities to access stronger technology and AI solutions.

And the benefits extend further across the ecosystem, to the universities that Edugo has built its European network around.

One of Edugo’s core strengths has been connecting students from India with European universities. As part of Manifest Global, that European expertise can now connect with a much larger global student ecosystem. Through the wider Manifest ecosystem, including Cialfo’s K12 network across more than 150 countries, Edugo can potentially help European universities reach students across markets beyond India.

Over time that builds a more connected pathway, from school discovery and counselling through university applications and international study, and on towards skills, employment and wider talent mobility. Edugo’s role can now extend beyond connecting Indian students with European institutions and into the fuller journey of global mobility.

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This is the strategic intention behind the acquisition: to combine EduGo Abroad's depth in European education with Manifest Global's technology, AI, people, expertise and global reach.

The goal is not simply to help more students cross borders. It is to build the systems that let talent move from education to opportunity across borders, with AI making that journey more connected, intelligent and accessible.

The opportunity now is to evolve EduGo Abroad from an India based European education brand into a globally connected platform with a broader role across education, employability and human mobility.

Edugo built the corridor, the network and the trust. Manifest brings the AI, the people and the global scale. What began as one founder’s conviction is now a platform with the reach to change how the world moves talent. Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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