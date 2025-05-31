EFC (I) Q4 net profit up 10 pc at ₹31 cr; FY25 profit jumps 95 pc to ₹113 cr

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Coworking space provider EFC (I) Ltd has posted a 10 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹30.81 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at ₹27.94 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income more than doubled to ₹216.39 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from ₹99.11 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit jumped nearly two-fold to ₹112.82 crore from ₹57.98 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income increased to ₹674.26 crore last fiscal from ₹428.77 crore in 2023-24.

Umesh Sahay, founder & CEO, EFC (I) Ltd, said, "The company has closed FY25 with a strong set of results, which is a reflection of the strong underlying demand for managed services and Design & Build services offerings".

"Moreover, our integrated business model positions us well for the future. The robust profitability also underscores the strength of our business model which will improve as we scale operations beyond the current level."

During the last fiscal, Sahay said the company closed the strategic acquisition of Bigbox Ventures, a managed workspace company in Pune.

"We also acquired properties in some of the prime locations as part of our long-term business strategies. We believe that our stellar growth in the design & build vertical bodes well for the company's future strategic growth," he added.

EFC said there has been a good demand for co-working spaces from sectors like IT, ITeS, BFSI, new-age start-ups, e-commerce, consulting and the global captive centres.