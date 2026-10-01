ELEVATE Infracon targets over 40% annual growth as it plans new projects around Dehradun

Developer plans to invest ₹ 100 crore this financial year in ongoing projects, including Elevate Vanya Dehradun: ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited is targeting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 40% over the next three years, supported by its ongoing developments and a pipeline of new projects in and around Dehradun.

The company plans to invest ₹100 crore in the current financial year towards completing ongoing projects, including Elevate Vanya in Dehradun. It has outlined a broader investment plan of ₹400 crore over the next three years and is evaluating opportunities in plotted developments around Dehradun.

“Our first priority is to complete the projects already underway, including Elevate Vanya. The investment planned for this financial year will support that work while we prepare for the next phase of growth,” said Manaal Nijhawan, Director, ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited.

“We see room to expand our presence in Dehradun and its surrounding areas through new plotted projects. With these projects in the pipeline, we are targeting growth of over 40% on a compound annual basis over the next three years,” said Sanjay Nijhawan, Director, ELEVATE Infracon Private Limited.

The company said it will announce locations and details of its proposed projects as plans are finalised.

About Elevate Infracon

Elevate Infracon is a real estate company built on a legacy of traditional excellence, with a focus on design innovation, sustainability and smart construction. The company aims to create enduring, responsible and purpose-driven developments that add social value and contribute to the communities they serve.

With a vision to build across generations, Elevate Infracon combines its legacy and experience with modern approaches to real estate, with interests spanning residential, commercial and infrastructure development.

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