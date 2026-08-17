Emergency Fund 2.0: Why Families Need an Income Buffer Along With a Cash Buffer

Most financial planners recommend keeping at least six months of expenses as an emergency fund. For a family with EMIs, school fees, insurance premiums, and regular household expenses, this could mean maintaining around Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh in a liquid and easily accessible form.

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This remains essential. But in an environment where layoffs, career breaks, and longer job searches have become more common, families may need to think beyond a cash reserve.

Financial commitments do not stop when a salary does. Home loan EMIs, children's education, insurance premiums, rent, and household expenses continue every month.

This is where an income buffer can help.

An income buffer is a portfolio built gradually to generate periodic cash flows. It does not replace an emergency fund. Instead, it complements it and reduces the pressure on savings when regular income is disrupted.

From Rental Income to Bond Income For earlier generations, real estate was one of the preferred ways to create a second source of income. Families bought an additional house or commercial property and earned rental income from it.

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Today, that approach has become more difficult, particularly in metro cities where property prices have risen sharply. Buying even one house requires a substantial down payment, making multiple properties for rental income unrealistic for many salaried families.

Real estate also comes with maintenance costs, property taxes, periods without tenants, and limited liquidity.

This is where bonds can come into the picture.

Investors can gradually build a bond portfolio that generates periodic interest income without requiring the large upfront investment typically associated with an additional property.

Online bond platforms such as Jiraaf have also made it easier for individual investors to access and evaluate bonds across issuers, maturities, credit profiles, and payment structures.

The objective is not necessarily to replace your salary. Even an additional income stream that meets a portion of essential expenses can provide valuable support during a difficult period.

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What Would a Rs. 40,000 Monthly Income Buffer Look Like? Suppose an investor wants to generate around Rs. 40,000 per month as an additional income stream.

That translates to approximately Rs. 4.8 lakh annually.

At an illustrative blended yield of around 11% per year, a bond portfolio of roughly Rs. 44 lakh could generate close to Rs. 4.8 lakh annually before taxes, or around Rs. 40,000 on a monthly-equivalent basis.

Actual payments may not arrive every month since bonds can have monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual payout schedules. Investors can combine bonds with different payment frequencies to spread cash flows across the year.

An 11% blended yield portfolio should not be built by simply chasing the highest yields available. It should be diversified across issuers, sectors, credit ratings, maturities, and payment schedules. Investors should also evaluate the issuer's financial strength, repayment capacity, security structure, and liquidity.

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OBPP Platforms such as Jiraaf can help investors evaluate bonds across these parameters and build a portfolio based on their income requirements and risk appetite.

Alongside this bond portfolio, the family should continue maintaining its Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh emergency fund.

If a career disruption occurs, the emergency fund provides immediate liquidity while the bond portfolio can continue providing periodic cash flows. Together, they can extend the family's financial runway.

You Can Start Small A Rs. 44 lakh portfolio can appear large, especially for someone in their 30s who is also saving for a house, children, and retirement.

But the entire corpus does not need to be created immediately.

An investor could begin with Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh and build from there.

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At an illustrative yield of 11%, a Rs. 20 lakh portfolio could generate around Rs. 2.2 lakh annually, while a Rs. 25 lakh portfolio could generate around Rs. 2.75 lakh before taxes.

If this income is not required today, it can be reinvested into additional bonds.

This is important because the income buffer is meant for uncertainty that may arise several years later. Until then, reinvesting the interest allows the corpus to grow.

For instance, a Rs. 25 lakh corpus growing at an illustrative 11% annually, with returns reinvested, could grow to around Rs. 42 lakh in five years, before taxes and assuming the return is consistently achieved.

Investors can use Jiraaf to periodically evaluate new bond opportunities and reinvest their payouts based on their risk profile and goals.

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The idea is not to reach the final corpus overnight. Salary savings, bonuses, increments, and reinvested income can gradually help build the buffer.

Start Before Your Responsibilities Increase The best time to build an income buffer is before fixed financial commitments become large.

One useful stage is two or three years before buying a house. Once a home loan starts, the EMI becomes a fixed expense regardless of what happens to your employment situation.

Another important stage is when you are planning to have a child or have recently become a parent. Healthcare, childcare, school fees, insurance, and household expenses can increase quickly, and many of these costs cannot easily be postponed.

Starting early allows the income-generating corpus to grow before these responsibilities peak.

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Build Two Buffers, Not One Financial resilience should ideally have two layers.

The first is the traditional emergency fund: six to eight months of essential expenses held in liquid instruments.

The second is an income buffer: a diversified portfolio of bonds and other suitable income-producing assets that can generate periodic cash flows.

During normal years, that income can be reinvested and used to grow the corpus. During difficult periods, it can help meet EMIs, school fees, groceries, insurance premiums, and other essential expenses.

That is the idea behind Emergency Fund 2.0.

It is not about replacing emergency savings with bonds. It is about gradually creating an additional source of income that can support your household when your primary income temporarily slows down or stops.

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