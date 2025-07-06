Emotional Jaiswal gifts signed bat to his big fan Ravi, a visually impaired child

Birmingham, Jul 6 (PTI) In a touching gesture, dashing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has gifted an autographed bat to Ravi, a visually impaired child, who cherished the dream of meeting the Indian batting star.

A hardcore cricket fan, Ravi has been following the Indian team from the Leeds Test against England, hoping to meet Jaiswal and it finally came true on the fourth day of the ongoing second Test here on Saturday.

Moved by Ravi's passion for the game and his love for him, Jaiswal gifted the child a signed bat with a message "With best wishes to Ravi with care and love."

"Hello Ravi, how are you? I am Yashasvi, nice to meet you. I was really excited to meet you because I know that you have been a big fan of cricket and actually I don't know why I am nervous to meet you," Jaiswal told Ravi in a video posted by BCCI in its social media accounts.

"I have a gift for you...my bat. I would like you to keep it just as my memory. It's amazing to see you and meet you, very lovely to be here with you. "

His dream fulfilled, Ravi replied: "Lovely to meet you too. Thanks so much! I can't wait to have your bat because you are brilliant cricketer...

"I think you are the future of Indian cricket. I love cricket, I love watching you bat. I loved your centuries, they were brilliant. On your day you can score big centuries."

Although he can't see, Ravi impressed Jaiswal with his deep knowledge about cricket and Indian players.

"It's so nice to meet him. He gave me a bat. I love watching him play and I always follow him. I will always support him," Ravi said.