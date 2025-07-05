Employment overseas: Ensuring good package, security our responsibility, says CM

Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) Ensuring good packages and security is also our responsibility, besides sending people abroad to work from Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

"Our one-year-old efforts have become fruitful, and Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) has received the license as a registered recruitment agency, and the Ministry of External Affairs has provided us a list of jobs available in various countries," he added.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said people have faith in government agencies and "ensuring good packages and security for our people is also our responsibility, besides sending Himachali abroad to work".

"I have asked the officials to speak to ambassadors of the concerned countries and prepare written documents so that people of Himachal could get good packages abroad, worth the services provided by them," he added.

Maintaining that the state government is committed to helping youth secure well-paying jobs abroad and protect them from potential exploitation, he said that nearly 0.2 per cent of Himachalis working overseas sent remittances totalling ₹2,030 crore, and an increase of 0.2 per cent would mean ₹4,000 crore.

Earlier, the chief minister had instructed HPSEDC to collaborate with certified training agencies to enhance the skill development of the youth of the state in line with international job market requirements.

He also directed the Labour and Employment Department to develop a dedicated website and mobile application to empower youth seeking employment opportunities abroad, and a database of Himachali NRIs.