New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Five companies, including specialty pharmaceutical firm Encube Ethicals, medical technology platform Integris Medtech and FirstCry-backed Swara Baby Products, are set to collectively raise an estimated ₹5,700 crore through their initial public offerings (IPOs) next week.

Industrial services company Monomark Engineering (India) Ltd and Matangi Rubber Ltd are the other two companies that will tap the public market during the week.

The Matangi Rubber IPO will open on December 1, followed by Monomark Engineering and Swara Baby Products on December 2. Encube Ethicals will launch its public issue on December 3, while Integris Medtech's IPO will open on December 4.

The five public issues come amid continued momentum in the primary market, with companies looking to raise funds to finance expansion plans, repay debt and meet working capital requirements.

Mumbai-based Encube Ethicals is expected to launch its IPO in the range of ₹2,800 crore to ₹3,000 crore, bankers said.

According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company's maiden public offering will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) by its promoter and existing shareholders.

The issue is scheduled to close on December 7. Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, Encube Ethicals will not receive any proceeds from the offering, with the entire amount going to the selling shareholders.

Integris Medtech, a diversified medical technology platform backed by Everstone Capital, is looking to raise ₹1,600 crore through its IPO, bankers said.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹600 crore along with an OFS component of 1.08 crore shares as per the RHP.

The funds would be used to repay or prepay borrowings across its wholly-owned and step-down subsidiaries, including Translumina Therapeutics, Transhealth, CPC Diagnostics, Chemopharm and Research Instruments.

Swara Baby Products, a contract manufacturer of baby diapers, adult diapers and feminine hygiene products backed by FirstCry, will launch its ₹800-crore IPO with a price band of ₹105-111 per share.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an OFS of up to ₹300 crore. At the upper end of the price band, the company's market capitalisation is pegged at over ₹3,200 crore.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to set up a manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, repay borrowings, invest in subsidiaries, pursue inorganic growth opportunities and meet general corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, industrial services company Monomark Engineering's ₹175.5-crore IPO will have a price band of ₹60-65 per share. The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.70 crore equity shares, with no OFS component.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds to meet its incremental working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Matangi Rubber's ₹125.2-crore IPO will have a price band of ₹163-172 per share. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 57.62 lakh equity shares and an OFS of up to 15.15 lakh shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay or prepay outstanding loans, set up a greenfield manufacturing facility for rubber recycling products and establish a solid tyres manufacturing facility in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.