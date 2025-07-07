England ran second for five days, need to prepare well to face Bumrah at Lords: McCullum

Birmingham, Jul 7 (PTI) England "ran second for five days" in the second Test but the hosts need to ensure they are well planned and prepared for facing the challenge of Jasprit Bumrah’s return for the third Test at Lord's, says head coach Brendon McCullum.

Bumrah sat on the sidelines and watch his teammates complete their England demolition job in the second Test here to level the five-Test series 1-1, winning by a monumental 336 runs for their also maiden Test win at Edgbaston.

Bumrah, who is slated to play only three of the five Tests of this series, was confirmed to make a comeback at the home of cricket by India captain Shubman Gill after the second Test win.

"Bumrah will more than likely come back in for the next one so we've just got to make sure we're well planned and well prepared and ready for the next challenge," McCullum was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"It will be quite different I imagine to this surface and that's probably a good thing for us."

"We ran second for five days. I thought India played exceptionally well. Shubman Gill was at an elite level and played brilliantly on this pitch. We weren't quite able to play how we wanted to on it and they thoroughly deserved to win,” he added.

The former New Zealand captain admitted England made the wrong call of putting India in to bat after winning the toss and overall, assessed the pitch incorrectly.

"I think, as the game unfolded, we probably looked back on that toss and said did we miss an opportunity there and it's probably fair,” McCullum said.

"We didn't expect that the wicket would play quite as it did and hence we probably got it slightly wrong.”

"But we did have them 200 for five and we weren't able to capitalise on that position and when you win the toss and bowl you're hoping to, well you're not anticipating the opposition's going to score 580 and then from that point we're behind the game.”

"We're not rigid with our plans. It's just we thought this pitch might get better to bat on as we went through the five days but as we saw it didn't."

Like England captain Ben Stokes, McCullum too praised India seamer Akash Deep who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul to return 6/99 on the final day to set up India’s win.