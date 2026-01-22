Entertainland Gurugram: Orris Infrastructure’s New Lifestyle, Retail and Family Entertainment Destination in Sector 83

Gurugram has added a vibrant new address to its lifestyle and retail map with Entertainland by Orris Infrastructure, a next-generation destination in Sector 83 designed for shopping, leisure, and family fun. Positioned in the rapidly growing New Gurugram corridor, it aims to attract families, shoppers, and investors looking for a dynamic, experience-led environment.

A new-age lifestyle destination Entertainland has been conceptualised as an integrated hub where premium retail, entertainment, and social experiences come together under one roof. The project brings together fashion, food & beverage spaces, and leisure zones to create an all-day lifestyle ecosystem.

Advertisement

Backed by the legacy of Orris Infrastructure, the development focuses on innovation and human-centric design to redefine Gurugram’s commercial real estate landscape. From modern architecture to carefully planned zoning, every element is crafted to make shopping and entertainment more immersive and engaging.

Strategic location and connectivity Located in Sector 83, Entertainland enjoys excellent connectivity to NH-48, Dwarka Expressway, and dense residential catchments in New Gurugram. This strategic position ensures strong visibility and consistent footfall from both local residents and highway traffic.

Its proximity to established and upcoming housing communities makes it an attractive choice for daily shopping, weekend outings, and destination entertainment. For brands, this translates into a ready customer base and high potential for long-term growth.

Advertisement

Retail growth and investment potential Entertainland has been designed as a high-growth commercial address, blending retail, F&B, and entertainment in a way that supports sustained business performance. The layout, anchor spaces, and future-ready infrastructure create a strong platform for national and international brands.

For investors and retailers, the combination of Gurugram’s fast-developing micro-market, robust connectivity, and lifestyle positioning offers compelling prospects for capital appreciation and rental returns. The project’s focus on experience-driven retail also aligns with evolving consumer preferences towards destinations that offer more than just shopping.

Fam Fest Creator’s Edition: building cultural buzz Entertainland recently showcased its cultural and community appeal by hosting The Fam Fest Creator’s Edition, billed as Gurugram’s biggest creator-led family festival. The two-day event brought 40 prominent content creators (20 each day) who engaged with fans through interactive games, challenges, and live performances.

Advertisement

The festival drew over 2,500 visitors, turning the destination into a vibrant social hub filled with families, fans, and digital-first audiences. This high-energy event significantly boosted Entertainland’s youth connect and digital visibility, generating strong buzz across social media platforms.

Shaping the future of leisure in New Gurugram With its mix of retail, dining, entertainment zones, and community events, Entertainland is poised to evolve into a lifestyle landmark for New Gurugram. It represents a new chapter in how residents’ shop, celebrate, and spend time together in an integrated, experience-rich environment.

Orris Infrastructure’s vision for Entertainland goes beyond a typical commercial complex, positioning it as a space where commerce, culture, and community seamlessly converge. As more events and experiences are added, Entertainland is set to strengthen its role as a go-to destination for families and trend-conscious consumers in Gurugram.

Advertisement

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.