EPFO highlights compliance schemes, digital reforms to strengthen social security delivery

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked employers to make use of the Employees' Enrolment Campaign (EEC-2026), Vishwaas Scheme-2026 and Amnesty Scheme-2026, while adopting the digital services introduced under EPFO 3.0 and the Centralised IT Enabled Services (CITES) platform. The organisation said the initiatives are intended to improve compliance, simplify service delivery and expand social security coverage for eligible employees.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Greater Noida, Vaibhav Singh said the reforms are designed to modernise provident fund administration by making services faster, more transparent and digitally driven for both employers and members.

Compliance initiatives target wider social security coverage According to EPFO, the Employees' Enrolment Campaign (EEC-2026) is a voluntary compliance drive aimed at helping employers enrol eligible workers who should have been covered under the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme but remained outside its ambit. The campaign seeks to expand social security coverage, encourage voluntary compliance and strengthen retirement security for workers.

The organisation also outlined the provisions of the Vishwaas Scheme-2026, which will remain open between June 29 and December 28, 2026. The scheme is intended to facilitate faster resolution of disputes involving damages imposed for delayed provident fund contributions. Eligible establishments can obtain relief in damages under specified conditions, while the initiative also seeks to reduce pending litigation through amicable settlements.

EPFO clarified that the scheme does not waive statutory provident fund contributions or interest liabilities, and the relief is limited to notified cases involving damages.

The Amnesty Scheme-2026, operational during the same period, has been introduced for eligible establishments operating exempted provident fund trusts without formal exemption notifications or where compliance requires regularisation. The scheme provides a one-time opportunity for regularisation through a simplified approval process and digital application system, while promoting transparency and improved governance among exempted trusts.

Employers have been advised to complete the necessary formalities before the notified deadline to avail the benefits.

EPFO 3.0 expands digital services, speeds up claim settlement Singh said EPFO 3.0 has introduced several digital reforms to improve member services and employer compliance. Through the CITES platform, services have been centralised across regional offices, enabling standardised claim processing and greater operational efficiency.

Members can now submit physical claims at any EPFO office across the country. Those changing jobs or facing unemployment are permitted to withdraw up to 75% of their provident fund balance while retaining the remaining amount in their account. Eligible withdrawal amounts and other claim-related information are also available on the EPFO portal before submission of claims.

The revised EPF Scheme-2026 has simplified advance claim provisions by allowing eligible members who have completed 12 months of service to withdraw up to 100% of their eligible balance under specified conditions. Members can avail advances for medical treatment up to three times in a financial year, up to ten times during membership for education, five times for marriage, five times for housing-related purposes, and twice in a financial year under special circumstances without stating a reason.

Sharing the Greater Noida Regional Office's performance, Singh said annual account updates for the financial year 2025-26 have been completed for 25,08,235 eligible members across 6,000 establishments at an annual interest rate of 8.25%. The interest amount has already been credited to members' provident fund accounts, which can now be accessed through the EPFO Member Portal and the UMANG app.

He added that the auto claim settlement limit has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh under EPFO 3.0. Eligible advance claims relating to illness, education, marriage and housing are being processed through an automated system, with payments generally completed within 72 hours. Interest on provident fund claims is now calculated until the date of final approval, enabling members to receive higher interest than under the earlier system.

Singh further said the new EPF Scheme-2026, Employees' Pension Scheme-2026 and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme-2026, notified on June 29 and effective from July 1, replace the earlier schemes with simplified, digitally enabled provisions focused on easier compliance, online services, centralised service delivery and automated processing.