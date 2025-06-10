Equity MF inflows drop 22 pc to ₹19,000 cr in May

New Delhi, Inflow in equity mutual funds dropped 21.66 per cent to 19,013 crore in May, data released by Association of Mutual Funds in India on Tuesday showed.

This was the fifth consecutive month of decline in inflow in equity funds. Also, the latest fund infusion by investors marks the 51st consecutive month of net inflows into the segment.

On the other hand, debt funds registered an outflow of 15,908 crore in the month under review after seeing a staggering inflow of 2.2 lakh crore in April.

Overall, the mutual fund industry experienced an infusion of over 29,000 crore in May compared to 2.77 lakh crore in the preceding month.

The inflow has lifted the industry's asset under management to a record 72.2 lakh crore as of May from 70 lakh crore in April-end.

According to the data, equity-oriented mutual funds saw an inflow of 19,013 crore in May, lower than 24,269 crore in April.

Such funds witnessed an inflow of 25,082 crore in March, 29,303 crore in February, 39,688 crore in January and 41,156 crore in December.

Within the equity fund categories, Flexi Cap Funds recorded the highest inflows in May, attracting 3,841 crore. However, equity-linked saving schemes saw an outflow of 678 crore.

Besides, value funds and dividend yield fund experienced an outflow of 92 crore and 21 crore, respectively.

Large-cap funds witnessed inflows of 1,250 crore in May, a decline from 2,671 crore in April. Mid-cap funds saw inflows reducing to 2,808 crore in May, compared to 3,313 crore in the previous month.

Similarly, small-cap funds attracted 3,214 crore in May, down from 3,999 crore in April.

