Equity MFs inflow hit 12-month low of ₹22,908 cr in May

New Delhi, Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net inflow of ₹22,908 crore in May, the lowest level in a year, amid volatile market conditions.

The inflow declined 40 per cent from ₹38,440 crore recorded in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.

Overall, the mutual fund industry reported a net outflow of ₹64,131 crore in May against a net inflow of ₹3.22 lakh crore in April, primarily due to a withdrawal of ₹96,948 crore from debt-oriented schemes.

Consequently, the industry's Assets Under Management dipped to ₹81.6 lakh crore at the end of May from ₹81.92 lakh crore a month earlier.

According to the data, net inflows into equity schemes stood at ₹22,908 crore in May, compared with ₹38,440 crore in April, ₹40,450 crore in March, ₹25,978 crore in February and ₹24,028 crore in January.

The latest inflow was the lowest since May 2025, when equity mutual funds had attracted a net inflow of ₹19,013 crore.

Within the equity category, Flexi Cap funds garnered the highest net inflow of ₹5,175 crore during the month, followed by Small Cap funds at ₹4,945 crore and Mid Cap funds at ₹4,385 crore. Large Cap funds received a comparatively lower inflow of ₹1,593 crore.

On the other hand, Dividend Yield Funds and Equity Linked Savings Schemes witnessed net outflows during the month.

Meanwhile, Gold Exchange Traded Funds recorded a net outflow of ₹725 crore in May, against an inflow of ₹3,040 crore in April, indicating a moderation in investor appetite for the asset class.