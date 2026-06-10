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Equity MFs inflow hit 12-month low of ₹22,908 cr in May

Equity MFs inflow hit 12-month low of 22,908 cr in May

PTI
Published10 Jun 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Equity MFs inflow hit 12-month low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,908 cr in May
Equity MFs inflow hit 12-month low of ₹22,908 cr in May
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New Delhi, Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net inflow of 22,908 crore in May, the lowest level in a year, amid volatile market conditions.

The inflow declined 40 per cent from 38,440 crore recorded in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.

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Overall, the mutual fund industry reported a net outflow of 64,131 crore in May against a net inflow of 3.22 lakh crore in April, primarily due to a withdrawal of 96,948 crore from debt-oriented schemes.

Consequently, the industry's Assets Under Management dipped to 81.6 lakh crore at the end of May from 81.92 lakh crore a month earlier.

According to the data, net inflows into equity schemes stood at 22,908 crore in May, compared with 38,440 crore in April, 40,450 crore in March, 25,978 crore in February and 24,028 crore in January.

The latest inflow was the lowest since May 2025, when equity mutual funds had attracted a net inflow of 19,013 crore.

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Within the equity category, Flexi Cap funds garnered the highest net inflow of 5,175 crore during the month, followed by Small Cap funds at 4,945 crore and Mid Cap funds at 4,385 crore. Large Cap funds received a comparatively lower inflow of 1,593 crore.

On the other hand, Dividend Yield Funds and Equity Linked Savings Schemes witnessed net outflows during the month.

Meanwhile, Gold Exchange Traded Funds recorded a net outflow of 725 crore in May, against an inflow of 3,040 crore in April, indicating a moderation in investor appetite for the asset class.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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HomeFocusEquity MFs inflow hit 12-month low of ₹22,908 cr in May
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