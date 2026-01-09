Equity mutual funds inflows slip 6pc to ₹28,054 cr in Dec

New Delhi, Equity mutual funds attracted ₹28,054 crore in December, marking a decline of over 6 per cent from the preceding month, according to data released by industry body Amfi on Friday.

The easing of equity inflows coincided with a marginal contraction in the mutual fund industry's overall asset base with the total Assets Under Management slipping to ₹80.23 lakh crore in December from ₹80.80 lakh crore in November, reflecting the impact of heavy withdrawals from debt schemes.

Overall, the mutual fund industry reported net outflows of ₹66,591 crore during the month, largely on account of steep redemptions from debt schemes, even as equity and gold funds continued to draw investor interest, the data showed.

While equity inflows softened sequentially from ₹29,911 crore in November, though it remained higher than ₹24,690 crore in October.

Most equity sub-categories continued to see positive traction in December, barring dividend yield and ELSS funds.

Flexi-cap funds emerged as the top performer with net inflows of ₹10,019 crore, up from ₹8,135 crore in November, highlighting their growing appeal in uncertain market conditions.

This was followed by mid-cap funds at ₹4,176 crore, large & mid-cap funds at ₹4,094 crore and small-cap funds at ₹3,824 crore. Besides, large-cap funds attracted inflows of ₹1,567 crore.

In contrast, ELSS and dividend yield funds recorded net outflows of ₹718 crore and ₹254 crore, respectively, pointing to profit-booking and seasonal tax-related adjustments.

On the other hand, debt mutual funds witnessed a massive outflow of ₹1.32 lakh crore in December, compared with net outflows of ₹25,692 crore in November, dragging the overall industry into negative territory.

Amid this divergence, investors also showed renewed interest in safe-haven assets. Gold exchange-traded funds saw net inflows surge to ₹11,647 crore in December, sharply higher than ₹3,742 crore in November and ₹7,743 crore in October.