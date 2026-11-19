Travelling abroad often means dealing with airport SIM counters, roaming charges and unreliable connections.

An eSIM makes staying connected easier by letting you activate a mobile data plan without inserting a physical SIM card.

Before choosing a plan, check whether your phone supports eSIM technology. Compatibility varies by manufacturer, model and country, so knowing what your device can handle saves time before departure.

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Which Phones Support eSIM in 2026? Most recent flagship smartphones support eSIM, although some regional variants do not. Checking your device before choosing eSIM-supported phones helps you avoid activation problems when travelling.

Here are the main phone ranges worth checking:

Apple: iPhone XS, XS Max, XR and newer models, with regional exceptions.

Samsung: Galaxy S20 series and newer flagship models, plus selected Galaxy A devices.

Google: Pixel 3 and newer models, subject to regional compatibility.

Other brands: Selected Motorola, Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo models also offer eSIM support. To check your phone, follow these steps:

Open Settings and look for Mobile Data, Cellular or SIM Manager. Search for an option such as Add eSIM or Add Mobile Plan. Check your exact model against the manufacturer's specifications. Confirm your phone is unlocked and compatible with your chosen provider. Why Travellers Choose eSIM An eSIM removes the need to purchase a physical SIM card after landing. You can install a plan before departure and activate it when you reach your destination.

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For international travellers, the main advantages include easier setup, access to local data plans and the ability to keep a primary number active on supported dual-SIM phones.

An eSIM app also makes managing plans more convenient. With Yesim eSIM, travellers can explore available data options and arrange connectivity for supported destinations before their trip.

Choosing an eSIM for Your Trip Your destination and data needs should guide your choice. A short holiday may require only a small data package, while frequent travellers might prefer broader regional coverage.

Before purchasing, compare:

Destination coverage and network availability

Data allowances and validity periods

Activation instructions and customer support

Pricing, including any additional charges Providers such as Yesim, Airalo and Holafly offer different plans and pricing structures. Their coverage, data limits and plan conditions vary, so compare the details for your destination rather than relying on brand names alone.

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eSIM Compatibility FAQs In how many countries does eSIM work? Availability depends on the provider and its partner networks. Check the current coverage list for your destination before purchasing a plan.

How is Yesim different from other providers? Unlike standard providers, Yesim offers flexible "Pay as You Go" data models, a built-in virtual private network (VPN) for secure browsing abroad, and seamless global coverage without the need to constantly swap profiles.

Can I use eSIM while keeping my regular SIM? Many compatible phones support both a physical SIM and an eSIM. However, simultaneous use depends on your device and carrier settings.

Get Ready for Your Next Journey Confirm your phone's compatibility before buying a plan, then compare coverage and data allowances for your destination. Use promo code YESIMADS10 at checkout to save on your plan, and prepare your connection before you travel.

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Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.