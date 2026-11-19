Travelling abroad often means dealing with airport SIM counters, roaming charges and unreliable connections.
An eSIM makes staying connected easier by letting you activate a mobile data plan without inserting a physical SIM card.
Before choosing a plan, check whether your phone supports eSIM technology. Compatibility varies by manufacturer, model and country, so knowing what your device can handle saves time before departure.
Most recent flagship smartphones support eSIM, although some regional variants do not. Checking your device before choosing eSIM-supported phones helps you avoid activation problems when travelling.
Here are the main phone ranges worth checking:
To check your phone, follow these steps:
An eSIM removes the need to purchase a physical SIM card after landing. You can install a plan before departure and activate it when you reach your destination.
For international travellers, the main advantages include easier setup, access to local data plans and the ability to keep a primary number active on supported dual-SIM phones.
An eSIM app also makes managing plans more convenient. With Yesim eSIM, travellers can explore available data options and arrange connectivity for supported destinations before their trip.
Your destination and data needs should guide your choice. A short holiday may require only a small data package, while frequent travellers might prefer broader regional coverage.
Before purchasing, compare:
Providers such as Yesim, Airalo and Holafly offer different plans and pricing structures. Their coverage, data limits and plan conditions vary, so compare the details for your destination rather than relying on brand names alone.
Availability depends on the provider and its partner networks. Check the current coverage list for your destination before purchasing a plan.
Unlike standard providers, Yesim offers flexible "Pay as You Go" data models, a built-in virtual private network (VPN) for secure browsing abroad, and seamless global coverage without the need to constantly swap profiles.
Many compatible phones support both a physical SIM and an eSIM. However, simultaneous use depends on your device and carrier settings.
Confirm your phone's compatibility before buying a plan, then compare coverage and data allowances for your destination. Use promo code YESIMADS10 at checkout to save on your plan, and prepare your connection before you travel.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.