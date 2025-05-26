Estates by Per Annum Hits ₹100 Cr AUM in the First Month! Aiming ₹500 Cr in the Next Quarter

In a market often dominated by slow-moving capital and high entry barriers, Per Annum's new fractional real estate product, Estates, has pulled off what few thought possible, ₹100 crore in assets under management (AUM) in just 30 days. That milestone isn’t just symbolic. It signals a radical shift in how Indian investors are approaching real estate in 2025.
Launched in April 2025, Estates introduced a fresh model for fractional ownership in ultra-premium residential real estate, previously considered the exclusive territory of HNIs and institutional capital. Just a month in, it’s already proven there’s a deep appetite for high-growth, structured alternatives in the Indian investment ecosystem.
At the core of Estates' early success lies its promise of democratized access, enabling retail investors to co-own real estate that was once beyond their reach.Luxury Projects by Category A developers like Godrej and Trump, on locations such as Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension, names and markets that traditionally come with 8-figure price tags are now fractionally owned by individuals with contributions starting at ₹10 lakh. Attracting over 500 investors in just the first month is a remarkable achievement—especially in the luxury real estate space, where transactions typically move at a much slower pace.
But this isn't luck. It's product-market fit.
“The ₹100 crore AUM mark validates what we believed from day one: that Indian investors are hungry for smarter, more strategic ways to grow wealth,” says a senior executive at Per Annum. He further added that, “Estates aren't just about real estate. It’s about unlocking aspiration with structure.”
Estates positions itself differently from legacy real estate ownership models. Where traditional buying focused on rental income and long-term holding, Estates is built on targeted value appreciation and timely exits.
By focusing on under-construction projects in high-growth micro-markets, Estates allows owners to enter early when prices are low and upside potential is highest.
In many of these micro-markets, properties have already seen 25–30% appreciation in under 12 months, driven by rapid infrastructure expansion, new corporate hubs, and surging housing demand.
The fractional ownership model offered by Estates is structured through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which legally owns the underlying property. Every investor who buys a share becomes a partner in the SPV, ensuring clear ownership rights, legal transparency, and a streamlined exit process.
Having surpassed ₹100 crore AUM in just a month, Estates by Per Annum has now set a bold new target: ₹500 crore by the end of next quarter.
Fueling this growth are upcoming projects from reputed developers like Sobha, Godrej , and Birla—all strategically located in high-growth areas with proven appreciation potential.
What makes this goal achievable is the robust foundation Per Annum has already built. With a user base of over 5 lakh investors , the company is well-positioned to capture demand from those seeking to diversify beyond traditional debt products. Estates emerges as a natural progression for these investors.
Unlike conventional real estate players selling lifestyle and aspiration, Per Annum is focused on structured, returns-oriented access to premium real estate—making wealth creation smarter, more transparent, and accessible.
For years, real estate in India felt out of reach—either a luxury few could afford or a capital trap that was hard to exit. Stocks offered speed but came with volatility. Gold was reliable, yet rarely rewarding.
Estates offers a new alternative: a low-entry barrier, high-return model that gives investors access to premium real estate. No maintenance, no tenant issues, no resale struggles. Just smart, structured exposure.
With targeted returns exceeding 50% over 2–3 years, the numbers may sound bold—but in the high-growth micro-markets Estates focuses on, they’re realistic. The platform’s disciplined property selection, pricing strategy, and early-stage entry model create the foundation for strong upside—executed with institutional-level exit planning.
But the real game-changer? It empowers everyday investors—not just those with ₹10 crore in the bank, but those with ₹10 lakh and the vision to make it work.
If the first month is any indication, Estates by Per Annum isn’t just another product, it’s a category in the making.
With a ₹100 crore AUM in 30 days, 11 high-value units sold, and momentum building, Per Annum has tapped into something deeper than real estate: trust, timing, and aspiration, wrapped in structure.
What used to be “out of reach” is now just a few clicks away.
