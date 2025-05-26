Estates by Per Annum Hits ₹100 Cr AUM in the First Month! Aiming ₹500 Cr in the Next Quarter

In a market often dominated by slow-moving capital and high entry barriers, Per Annum's new fractional real estate product, Estates, has pulled off what few thought possible, ₹100 crore in assets under management (AUM) in just 30 days. That milestone isn’t just symbolic. It signals a radical shift in how Indian investors are approaching real estate in 2025.

Launched in April 2025, Estates introduced a fresh model for fractional ownership in ultra-premium residential real estate, previously considered the exclusive territory of HNIs and institutional capital. Just a month in, it’s already proven there’s a deep appetite for high-growth, structured alternatives in the Indian investment ecosystem.

Breaking the Barrier: ₹ 10 Lakh Entry to ₹ 100 Cr in AUM At the core of Estates' early success lies its promise of democratized access, enabling retail investors to co-own real estate that was once beyond their reach.Luxury Projects by Category A developers like Godrej and Trump, on locations such as Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension, names and markets that traditionally come with 8-figure price tags are now fractionally owned by individuals with contributions starting at ₹10 lakh. Attracting over 500 investors in just the first month is a remarkable achievement—especially in the luxury real estate space, where transactions typically move at a much slower pace.

But this isn't luck. It's product-market fit.

“The ₹100 crore AUM mark validates what we believed from day one: that Indian investors are hungry for smarter, more strategic ways to grow wealth,” says a senior executive at Per Annum. He further added that, “Estates aren't just about real estate. It’s about unlocking aspiration with structure.”

The Strategy: Growth Over Rent, Speed Over Stagnation Estates positions itself differently from legacy real estate ownership models. Where traditional buying focused on rental income and long-term holding, Estates is built on targeted value appreciation and timely exits.

By focusing on under-construction projects in high-growth micro-markets, Estates allows owners to enter early when prices are low and upside potential is highest.

In many of these micro-markets, properties have already seen 25–30% appreciation in under 12 months, driven by rapid infrastructure expansion, new corporate hubs, and surging housing demand.

How It Works: Structure Meets Simplicity The fractional ownership model offered by Estates is structured through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which legally owns the underlying property. Every investor who buys a share becomes a partner in the SPV, ensuring clear ownership rights, legal transparency, and a streamlined exit process.

Real Momentum: From Launch to ₹ 500 Cr Target Having surpassed ₹100 crore AUM in just a month, Estates by Per Annum has now set a bold new target: ₹500 crore by the end of next quarter.

Fueling this growth are upcoming projects from reputed developers like Sobha, Godrej , and Birla—all strategically located in high-growth areas with proven appreciation potential.

What makes this goal achievable is the robust foundation Per Annum has already built. With a user base of over 5 lakh investors , the company is well-positioned to capture demand from those seeking to diversify beyond traditional debt products. Estates emerges as a natural progression for these investors.

Unlike conventional real estate players selling lifestyle and aspiration, Per Annum is focused on structured, returns-oriented access to premium real estate—making wealth creation smarter, more transparent, and accessible.

Why It Matters: The Birth of a New Real Estate Category For years, real estate in India felt out of reach—either a luxury few could afford or a capital trap that was hard to exit. Stocks offered speed but came with volatility. Gold was reliable, yet rarely rewarding.

Estates offers a new alternative: a low-entry barrier, high-return model that gives investors access to premium real estate. No maintenance, no tenant issues, no resale struggles. Just smart, structured exposure.

With targeted returns exceeding 50% over 2–3 years, the numbers may sound bold—but in the high-growth micro-markets Estates focuses on, they’re realistic. The platform’s disciplined property selection, pricing strategy, and early-stage entry model create the foundation for strong upside—executed with institutional-level exit planning.

But the real game-changer? It empowers everyday investors—not just those with ₹10 crore in the bank, but those with ₹10 lakh and the vision to make it work.

Final Word: A Category-Defining Launch If the first month is any indication, Estates by Per Annum isn’t just another product, it’s a category in the making.

With a ₹100 crore AUM in 30 days, 11 high-value units sold, and momentum building, Per Annum has tapped into something deeper than real estate: trust, timing, and aspiration, wrapped in structure.

What used to be “out of reach” is now just a few clicks away.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.