EV Homes secures Jai Maharashtra Society redevelopment; Solidifies leadership in Navi Mumbai’s urban renewal

In a move that further underscores its dominant position in the city’s real estate sector, EV Homes Constructions Private Limited has been officially appointed as the Developer for the redevelopment of the Jai Maharashtra Society in Vashi Sector 9. This appointment was formalised following a successful 79A procedure – a key regulatory step for cooperative housing societies’ redevelopment – was conducted on September 28, 2025.

Advertisement

This latest project cements EV Homes’ presence in the Navi Mumbai urban renewal landscape. The Jai Maharashtra Society project is now recognised as the city’s second-largest cluster redevelopment initiative. It follows closely on the heels of the Nakshatra CHS redevelopment, for which EV Homes had previously signed the Development Agreement. The Nakshatra CHS project is, in fact, Navi Mumbai’s largest cluster redevelopment, a scale of work that has brought the company considerable attention and recognition for its credibility and execution capabilities.

A legacy of trust and timely delivery

Founded by EV Thomas, who serves as Managing Director, EV Homes Constructions Pvt Ltd brings a powerful legacy of over 40 successfully completed real-estate projects in the Navi Mumbai area and pan-India. The firm’s development philosophy revolves around creating sustainable, well-designed and modern residential spaces.

Advertisement

Some of its signature developments include EV 10 Marina Bay, EV 9 Square, and EV 23 Malibu West. Each project is designed not just to replace old structures but to set new benchmarks in contemporary architecture, environmental sustainability and integrated urban design. A strong testament to the company’s focus on execution is the EV 10 Marina Bay project in Vashi Sector 10, which is currently poised for possession by December 2025. This emphasis on before-time and quality delivery is crucial in earning the trust of existing society residents and maintaining momentum in the redevelopment cycle.

The transformative impact of cluster redevelopment

Cluster redevelopment projects, like those at Jai Maharashtra Society and Nakshatra CHS, are vital for the structured growth of Navi Mumbai. They offer a unique opportunity to replace outdated, often dilapidated buildings with modern, resilient structures that adhere to the latest safety and building codes. For the residents of Jai Maharashtra Society, this appointment translates into receiving a new and better-equipped home, often with new amenities and improved infrastructure, all without the financial burden of new construction.

Advertisement

These projects also benefit the larger civic landscape by improving density management, creating better open spaces, and upgrading essential services like drainage, water supply and power infrastructure across an entire block, rather than just a single plot.

Building a future-ready megalopolis

The leadership team at EV Homes is driven by a strong civic vision that extends beyond mere construction. Vicky Thomas, Director at EV Homes Constructions Pvt Ltd, spoke about the company’s vision and said: “We are transforming the future of Navi Mumbai and encourage all Navi Mumbaikars to participate in this movement. We look forward to fulfilling our promise of before-time delivery and continuing to create landmark developments that elevate city living.”

Elaborating on the strategic context of their work, Ricki Thomas, Director at EV Homes Constructions Private Limited, highlighted the city’s potential: “At EV Homes Constructions Private Limited, our vision is to build a future megapolis that exemplifies excellent infrastructure, a world-class standard of living, and an integrated ecosystem of healthcare, education, and business. The commencement of the Navi Mumbai International Airport will further accelerate this transformation by bringing investments from across India and the world.”

Advertisement

The strategic decision to undertake two of the city’s largest cluster projects – Jai Maharashtra Society and Nakshatra CHS – in Vashi reinforces the company’s belief in the area’s centrality. By modernising Vashi's core residential areas, EV Homes is positioning the node as the nucleus of a modern, globally connected metropolis, fully prepared for the economic boost expected from the new international airport.

With multiple mega-redevelopment projects already underway, EV Homes continues to be the key driver in Navi Mumbai’s evolution into a vibrant, sustainable and future-ready urban hub.