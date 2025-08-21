Every 2nd pensioner under EPS-95 gets below ₹1,500 a month, 0.65 pc get over ₹6k

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Every second pensioner under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) administered by retirement fund body EPFO gets less than ₹1,500 a month, as per the data of March 2025, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The official data also showed only 53,541 pensioners or 0.65 per cent of the total 81,48,490 pensions under the scheme get a monthly pension of over ₹6,000 as of March 31, 2025.

The data has come in view of trade unions' demand for a minimum monthly pension of ₹9,000 under the EPS-95, which was part of the 17-point charter of demand submitted to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

At present, the minimum monthly pension entitlement under the scheme is ₹1,000.

Total number of pensioners under Employees' Pension Scheme as on Marc 31, 2025 was 81,48,490, informed Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaj in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

She also informed the House that the number of pensioners receiving less than ₹1,500 as monthly pension as on March 31, 2025 was 49,15,416.

Thus almost every second person or over half of the pensioners were getting less than ₹1,500 monthly pension.

The minister also informed that the number of pensioners receiving less than ₹4,000 as monthly pension as on March 31, 2025 was 78,69,560.

The number of pensioners receiving less than ₹6,000 a month was 80,94,949, as on March 31, 2025.

Thus the number of pensioners receiving more then ₹6,000 monthly pension under the scheme was just 53,541 or 0.65 per cent.

The minister also informed the House that the total amount disbursed under the pension scheme increased to ₹23,027.93 crore in 2023-24 from ₹22,112.83 crore in 2022-23.

"The total amount held in inoperative accounts as on March 31, 2025 is ₹10,898.07 crore. The data is un-audited and provisional as annual accounts for the FY 2024-25 are under preparation," she told the House.

The interest income of the EPFO has increased to ₹58,668.73 crore in 2023-24 from ₹52,171 crore in 2022-23, the reply showed.