Excise duty on diesel exports cut to ₹23/ltr, ATF exports to ₹33/ltr

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The government has cut the windfall gains tax on the export of diesel to ₹23 per litre and aviation turbine fuel to ₹33/litre, effective Friday.

The finance ministry, in a statement, said there will be no change in existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption.

The special additional excise duty on export of diesel was reduced to ₹23 per litre from ₹55.5 per litre, and aviation turbine fuel to ₹33 per litre from ₹42 per litre.

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The road and infrastructure Cess on the export of diesel will be nil for the next fortnight, beginning May 1.

The rate of duty on export of petrol will remain nil, said the finance ministry statement issued late on Thursday.

The government had, on March 26, imposed an export duty at ₹21.50 a litre on diesel, and on ATF at ₹29.5 a litre. In a review on April 11, the duties were hiked to ₹55.5/litre and ₹42/litre, respectively.

The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the US-Israel and Iran war.

The levies were also aimed at not allowing exporters to take undue advantage due to price differences, as globally crude oil prices had risen since the beginning of the war.

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On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.

Crude oil prices have surged to a four-year high of USD 126 per barrel, from about USD 73 per barrel before the war.