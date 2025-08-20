Ex-England pacer Broad keen to take up coaching role

London, Aug 20 (PTI) His illustrious career now a part of England's cricketing folklore, legendary pace bowler Stuart Broad is planning a move towards coaching role where he can some day produce the likes of Jofra Archers and Jimmy Andersons.

Broad, the second-highest wicket-taking pace bowler in Test cricket after country-mate Anderson, says he has spoken to Rob Key, managing director of the England cricket team, and expressed his desire to groom the U-17 and U-19 players.

"It's certainly something I want to stay connected to, the coaching," Broad, who has taken 604 Test wickets," told The Telegraph.

"I’ve chatted to Rob Key a little bit about doing some stuff with the younger bowlers in the England setups when the schedule suits," added the tall former pacer, who has donned the role of a broadcaster after hanging up his spikes.

Broad, who figures in seventh place in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers across formats, added that though he had not set a timeline on taking the plunge into coaching, he was optimistic it could happen as early as next year.

"I haven't set any sort of targets or dates of coaching or what's to come, but probably next year I'd start looking at dipping my toe into it a little bit more."

Broad was a consultant to the South African cricket team ahead of their World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's, which the Proteas won to clinch their maiden ICC world title.

He believes he can play a role in accelerating the development of younger bowlers in the England set-up.

"The U19s or even U17s - you really know what you’re developing, and you’ve got your base of technique, but the growth you can make between 15 and 20 is huge."

"What excites me the most is, where's the next Jofra Archer? Where's the next Jimmy Anderson? I watched on Instagram, Harry Moore, who's been out with a stress fracture. I look at him and go, 'huge talent, 6ft 6in, swings it both ways, hits good areas'.

"Where could he be in four years' time? Maybe even less than that? Where can you spot these players whose ceiling is very high?"

Broad says he agrees with Rob Key's plan of engaging stalwarts like Andrew Flintoff and Graeme Swann, among others, to strengthen England cricket.

"I'm completely on Rob Key's side. You want your best cricket brains still sharing information to the best players, and you don't want them to be put off by having to jump through loads and loads of hoops that might be a bit unnecessary with the knowledge they've got."

Broad's other desire is to become a "really good broadcaster" and believes Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri has a captivating voice.

"The level of analysis that Ricky Ponting gives, the detail that he's going into. The tone of voice with Ravi Shastri – how he can go up and down and pick moments to really go. I'm always looking and learning.