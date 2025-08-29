Experienced Amandeep edges out Ananya to win 12th Leg of WPGT

Hosur, Aug 29 (PTI) Amandeep Drall pipped young Ananya Garg for her second victory of the 2025 season, claiming the 12th Leg of the Women's Indian Open after carding one-under 71 on the final day, here Friday.

Advertisement

Amandeep, who played at the Hills Open in Sweden and then rushed to India in time for the event in Hosur, held her nerves in the tense closing stages for an aggregate of two-under 214 for three days.

Ananya, who was the Rookie of the Year on the Hero WPG Tour in 2024, played superbly and even held a one-shot lead with two holes to go.

However, Ananya bogeyed the 17th and then dropped a double bogey on the tricky Par-3 closing 18th. In contrast Amandeep bogeyed the 17th and stayed calm.

When Amandeep and Ananya walked to the 18th tee, they were tied at 2-under. Ananya double bogeyed and Amandeep, using all her experience, ensured a safe par.

It was Amandeep’s second title of the season, and she became the third player to win more than once this year. Vani Kapoor (four times) and Sneha Singh (twice) have been the other multiple winners.

Advertisement

Anvitha Narender seemed to be in the picture for the first 15 holes at which point she was 3-under for the day and 1-under for the tournament.

She faltered with a bogey on the 15th and a double on the 18th to finish 2-over and third in a tie with Ridhima Dilawari (73), who had three birdies, two bogeys and a double on the par-4 15th hole.

Khushi Khanijau, one of the four co-leaders after two rounds, was hit by a double bogey on the eighth and she also dropped three shots in the last four holes for a 76.

Jasmine Shekar (74) and Sneha Singh (76) were tied sixth at 4-over 220, while Rhea Purvi Sarvanan (71) was eighth and Durga Nittur (73) was ninth.

Advertisement

Amateur Mannat Brar, who played so well on the first day to lead with a 70 and was one of the four joint leaders after two rounds, fell apart on the final day. She shot 80 and finished 10th.

There was a hole-in-one by Anaggha Venkatesh on the Par-3 11th, where she holed a 7-Iron at the 130-yard hole. She hit into a headwind and had a perfect shot, which was one of the highlights of the week.

The win carried Amandeep Drall (Rs. 11,67,967) to second behind Vani Kapoor (Rs.14,43,667), who did not play this week.

Ridhima, who was second at the start of week dropped to third with earnings of Rs. 11,64,000 while Jasmine Shekar (Rs. 10,85,500) is fourth and Sneha Singh (Rs.10,23,567) is fifth.