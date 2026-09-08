Expert teams leave for Saraswati Tal, Kedartal surveys to assess glacier-lake risks in Uttarakhand

Expert teams have been dispatched to survey Saraswati Tal in Chamoli and Kedartal in Uttarkashi as Uttarakhand steps up efforts to reduce risks associated with glacial lakes and strengthen disaster-management preparedness.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman flagged off the teams from the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik extended their best wishes to the experts for the expedition.

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Dhami said sensitive glacial lakes in the state are undergoing scientific surveys and studies. It will assess the current condition and water levels of the lakes, changes in their size, surrounding terrain and potential risk areas.

Focus on early warning and risk reduction Dhami said timely warnings to vulnerable areas would be critical in the event of a possible threat. Modern sensors, water-level measuring equipment, communication systems and other technical resources will enable timely action during a disaster.

Kaushik said protective and risk-reduction measures were being undertaken to minimise glacial-lake disaster impacts. Vulnerable areas will be identified and evacuation routes, communication arrangements, local warning systems and rescue preparedness will be strengthened.

Suman said 13 glacial lakes have been identified as sensitive in Uttarakhand. Four have already been surveyed, while the remaining sensitive lakes are being surveyed and scientifically studied in phases. The teams will conduct bathymetric surveys of Saraswati Tal and Kedartal.

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Multi-agency team to study downstream impacts The survey will examine the present condition and water levels of both lakes, risk factors and possible downstream impacts. Saraswati Tal is located at around 5,700 metres, while Kedartal is situated at about 4,750 metres. Their extreme altitude and difficult terrain make scientific assessment important.

The expedition brings together experts from USDMA, ULMCC, the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in Lucknow, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, SDRF, NDRF and Nehru Institute of Mountaineering.

The joint participation of scientific institutions and response agencies is intended to provide a multidisciplinary assessment of glacial-lake conditions, potential hazards and downstream impacts. The exercise will improve understanding of vulnerable lakes and strengthen warning, evacuation and response planning for the state’s overall disaster preparedness.

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State Disaster Management Department advisory committee vice-chairman Vinay Ruhela and retired Lieutenant Colonel Raghuveer Singh Bhandari also extended their best wishes to the expert teams. ACEO Implementation DIG Rajkumar Negi and JCEO Dinesh Kumar Punetha were among those present when the teams were flagged off.