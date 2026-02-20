Expiry day strategies for intraday option traders!

In the options market, the expiry day session is quite exciting. It offers rapid price movements, sharp premium fluctuations, and opportunities to generate quick returns. But along with this opportunity comes risk.

On the expiry day, due to time decay, option premiums react sharply to small index movements. Understanding the behaviour of the expiry options and how they work is very important. Here, we will help you with the strategies that you can use for intraday options trading on expiry day.

What happens on expiry day? Depending on the instrument, options contracts can be valid for either a week or a month. The time value (theta) rapidly drops as the expiration date draws near.

Key characteristics of expiry day:

Quick drop in out-of-the-money (OTM) option premiums

At-the-money (ATM) options that move aggressively

Greater gamma impact (sensitivity of premium to price fluctuations)

Enhanced involvement and liquidity in index options You will observe large swings in option premiums for small price changes in the index, especially near ATM prices. In India, Nifty expiry day and Bank Nifty expiry day often witness higher participation and volatility compared to stock options.

Why expiry day attracts intraday traders Many intraday traders like the expiry day for trading, because it offers some unique advantages.

Lower option premiums (especially OTM)

Faster profit potential

Strong intraday momentum moves

Clear technical breakouts Because premiums decay quickly, option sellers benefit from time decay. At the same time, buyers can capture explosive gains if the market trends strongly. This combination of high reward and high risk makes expiry trading popular among active intraday traders.

Key concepts to understand before options trading Trading without understanding the basics can confuse and lead to loss. We will explore some basic concepts of options trading, which will help you understand the market behaviour better.

Time decay (theta) Theta is the rate of change of the option's price with time. On expiry day, theta decay accelerates significantly.

Option buyers must act quickly.

Option sellers benefit from decay if the market remains range-bound. Gamma effect Gamma is the rate of change of delta with respect to the price movement of the underlying asset. Near expiry, gamma is high for ATM options.

This means:

Small index moves can cause large swings in premium

Momentum trading becomes more effective Open interest (OI) Open interest helps identify potential support and resistance zones. While high put OI may serve as support, high call OI may serve as resistance. Traders can better grasp market positioning by monitoring OI changes throughout the session.

Combining open interest analysis with price action charts on platforms like TradingView helps improve trade accuracy.

Implied volatility (IV) Implied volatility is nothing but the expected future volatility. Changes in IV can impact premium pricing. On expiry day, IV fluctuations can either amplify gains or reduce them unexpectedly.

Popular expiry day intraday strategies As we have understood the basics of options trading, we will now explore some of the most popular intraday strategies which are used by professional traders on expiry day.

ATM option buying (momentum breakout strategy) This strategy is used during strong trending expiry days. You can use this strategy when you see a clear breakout after 15-30 minutes of market opening, accompanied by increasing volume. Also, when you observe, price is sustaining above the resistance or below the support level with rising OI in the direction of breakout.

The reason for buying ATM options is that, on the expiry day, ATM options are highly sensitive to gamma, meaning even a 20–30 point move in the index can generate significant returns. When analyzing the option chain, traders can clearly see the concentration of liquidity at the ATM strike, making execution smoother and more efficient.

Follow the steps below for a bullish market.

Wait for resistance breakout

Buy an ATM Call option

Enter after a strong 5-minute candle close above the breakout level. Follow the steps below for a bullish market

Wait for the support breakdown

Buy an ATM Put option

Enter after confirmation candle closes below support Use a strict stop-loss and book profits quickly instead of waiting too long. This strategy takes advantage of quick intraday momentum because ATM options respond swiftly to price changes.

OTM scalping strategy Traders use OTM options for quick, small trades. Traders try to capture small index moves with a tight stop-loss. This strategy is better suited for aggressive traders.

OTM scalping strategy can be used during highly volatile sessions, when a strong momentum move is underway, and there is a clear directional bias you can see.

Follow the steps below for the OTM scalping strategy:

Buy a slightly OTM option about 1-2 strikes away

Set the target of a small index move of about 10–20 points

Use a very tight stop-loss Because OTM options are cheap on expiry, premiums can double quickly. But they can also collapse rapidly if momentum slows. There are some important rules to remember:

Never average OTM options

Never hold hoping for a last-minute spike

Keep position size small Option selling (time decay strategy) Option selling strategy can be beneficial if the market stays range-bound on expiry days. You can use this strategy after the first hour shows sideways movement and OI shows strong resistance and support levels.

Sell ATM or slightly OTM call and put options (Short straddle) Or

Sell only one side based on bias (directional selling).

Take advantage of fast theta decay

Leave before a dreaded breakout In this strategy, time decay works in favour of the trader. If the market stays range-bound it premiums erode quickly. This strategy requires strong risk management because sudden momentum can cause sharp losses.

Iron fly/iron condor The iron fly or iron condor strategy needs some advanced skills. Advanced traders can use such hedging strategies on the expiry day. These strategies profit from low volatility and have defined risk. It can work best when the index trades within a narrow range. However, they require a clear understanding of option Greeks and margin requirements.

Iron Fly Structure:

Sell ATM Call

Sell ATM Put

Buy OTM Call hedge

Buy OTM Put hedge Iron Condor Structure:

Sell OTM Call

Sell OTM Put

Buy further OTM Call hedge

Buy a further OTM Put hedge Traders use this strategy because it has a defined maximum loss and controlled margin.

Risk management rules on expiry day Expiry trading is very risky. Without proper risk management, it can be very difficult to close the position in green. Use the listed risk management strategies to avoid large losses.

Always use stop-loss

Avoid increasing position size after a loss

Do not hold positions after 3 PM without a clear plan

Set daily loss limits

Book profits regularly Common mistakes traders make Expiry day can be highly rewarding, but it is too risky as well. Fast market moves and sharp premium movements generally bring out the emotions, which lead to impulsive decisions. Below are some of the most common mistakes intraday option traders make:

Blind option buying - Buying options without a confirmed breakout or clear setup is the biggest mistake.

Ignoring theta decay - Theta acts sharply on expiry days. Traders who do not understand how quickly options lose time value get stuck in losing positions.

Overleveraging capital - Expiry day attracts traders because of large gains. Due to this, traders commonly tend to take larger positions. However, the same leverage that magnifies profits can amplify losses within minutes.

Trading without a clear plan can also be too risky. The expiry market moves fast, due to which there is very little time to think once the trade is open. Falling into such a situation without any plan will lead to making emotional decisions under pressure.

Holding positions too long - Traders may see quick profits and expect even bigger gains. However, premiums can collapse rapidly, especially in OTM options. Final thoughts Expiry day offers some of the most dynamic trading opportunities for intraday option traders. Rapid time decay, strong gamma impact, and increased participation create both opportunity and risk.

The expiry can be successful if one understands how options behave, picks the correct strategy for the market and maintains strict discipline. Regardless of option buying, scalping, or selling strategies, you must always make risk management your priority.