Expiry day strategies for intraday option traders!

In the options market, the expiry day session is quite exciting. It offers rapid price movements, sharp premium fluctuations, and opportunities to generate quick returns. But along with this opportunity comes risk.
On the expiry day, due to time decay, option premiums react sharply to small index movements. Understanding the behaviour of the expiry options and how they work is very important. Here, we will help you with the strategies that you can use for intraday options trading on expiry day.
Depending on the instrument, options contracts can be valid for either a week or a month. The time value (theta) rapidly drops as the expiration date draws near.
Key characteristics of expiry day:
You will observe large swings in option premiums for small price changes in the index, especially near ATM prices. In India, Nifty expiry day and Bank Nifty expiry day often witness higher participation and volatility compared to stock options.
Many intraday traders like the expiry day for trading, because it offers some unique advantages.
Because premiums decay quickly, option sellers benefit from time decay. At the same time, buyers can capture explosive gains if the market trends strongly. This combination of high reward and high risk makes expiry trading popular among active intraday traders.
Trading without understanding the basics can confuse and lead to loss. We will explore some basic concepts of options trading, which will help you understand the market behaviour better.
Theta is the rate of change of the option's price with time. On expiry day, theta decay accelerates significantly.
Gamma is the rate of change of delta with respect to the price movement of the underlying asset. Near expiry, gamma is high for ATM options.
This means:
Open interest helps identify potential support and resistance zones. While high put OI may serve as support, high call OI may serve as resistance. Traders can better grasp market positioning by monitoring OI changes throughout the session.
Combining open interest analysis with price action charts on platforms like TradingView helps improve trade accuracy.
Implied volatility is nothing but the expected future volatility. Changes in IV can impact premium pricing. On expiry day, IV fluctuations can either amplify gains or reduce them unexpectedly.
As we have understood the basics of options trading, we will now explore some of the most popular intraday strategies which are used by professional traders on expiry day.
This strategy is used during strong trending expiry days. You can use this strategy when you see a clear breakout after 15-30 minutes of market opening, accompanied by increasing volume. Also, when you observe, price is sustaining above the resistance or below the support level with rising OI in the direction of breakout.
The reason for buying ATM options is that, on the expiry day, ATM options are highly sensitive to gamma, meaning even a 20–30 point move in the index can generate significant returns. When analyzing the option chain, traders can clearly see the concentration of liquidity at the ATM strike, making execution smoother and more efficient.
Follow the steps below for a bullish market.
Use a strict stop-loss and book profits quickly instead of waiting too long. This strategy takes advantage of quick intraday momentum because ATM options respond swiftly to price changes.
Traders use OTM options for quick, small trades. Traders try to capture small index moves with a tight stop-loss. This strategy is better suited for aggressive traders.
OTM scalping strategy can be used during highly volatile sessions, when a strong momentum move is underway, and there is a clear directional bias you can see.
Follow the steps below for the OTM scalping strategy:
Because OTM options are cheap on expiry, premiums can double quickly. But they can also collapse rapidly if momentum slows. There are some important rules to remember:
Option selling strategy can be beneficial if the market stays range-bound on expiry days. You can use this strategy after the first hour shows sideways movement and OI shows strong resistance and support levels.
Or
Sell only one side based on bias (directional selling).
In this strategy, time decay works in favour of the trader. If the market stays range-bound it premiums erode quickly. This strategy requires strong risk management because sudden momentum can cause sharp losses.
The iron fly or iron condor strategy needs some advanced skills. Advanced traders can use such hedging strategies on the expiry day. These strategies profit from low volatility and have defined risk. It can work best when the index trades within a narrow range. However, they require a clear understanding of option Greeks and margin requirements.
Iron Fly Structure:
Iron Condor Structure:
Traders use this strategy because it has a defined maximum loss and controlled margin.
Expiry trading is very risky. Without proper risk management, it can be very difficult to close the position in green. Use the listed risk management strategies to avoid large losses.
Expiry day can be highly rewarding, but it is too risky as well. Fast market moves and sharp premium movements generally bring out the emotions, which lead to impulsive decisions. Below are some of the most common mistakes intraday option traders make:
Expiry day offers some of the most dynamic trading opportunities for intraday option traders. Rapid time decay, strong gamma impact, and increased participation create both opportunity and risk.
The expiry can be successful if one understands how options behave, picks the correct strategy for the market and maintains strict discipline. Regardless of option buying, scalping, or selling strategies, you must always make risk management your priority.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.