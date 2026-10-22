Expiry day trading: 5 Mistakes that wipe out small traders

For small traders, expiry day can be tempting as the option premiums move faster and react sharply to price changes. It creates multiple opportunities but also increases the risk.

The problem is often not a lack of market knowledge. A trader may correctly identify the direction of the index and still lose money because of poor position sizing, late entries, uncontrolled losses or misunderstanding how options behave close to expiry.

Expiry-day trading needs a different level of discipline because time decay, gamma and rapid price movements can have a noticeable effect on option premiums. For traders with limited capital, even a few poorly managed trades can have a significant impact on the account.

Here are five common mistakes that small traders should watch out for when trading on expiry day.

Taking oversized positions because premiums look cheap One of the most common mistakes is judging risk by the option premium alone.

Near expiry, out-of-the-money options can trade at relatively low premiums. A trader with limited capital may think buying more lots is reasonable because each option appears inexpensive. But a low premium does not mean low risk.

For instance, let’s say an option trades at 20. A trader might believe it is easy to purchase multiple lots as ₹20 is merely the premium. If the option moves against the position and most of its value gets eroded, the loss across multiple lots can be quite significant.

Option prices can change rapidly as they get closer to expiry, particularly for options close to the underlying price. A position that looks small when the trade is opened can become a large percentage loss within a short period.

Position size should therefore be based on the amount a trader is willing to lose, not simply on how affordable the premium looks.

Entering after a sharp move Expiry days can produce sudden price movements. Seeing an index move quickly in one direction can create the fear of missing out.

A trader may see a strong upward candle and immediately buy a call option, expecting the move to continue. By the time the order is executed, however, much of the initial move may already have happened. This can also be relevant during Sensex expiry, when a sudden move in the index can quickly change the value of near-expiry options.

If the underlying then pauses or reverses, the option premium can fall quickly. Instead of entering the trade blindly, traders should analyse the reasons behind the move and whether the original trading setup is still valid.

For example, if an index breaks above a level, as per a predefined plan, a trader could wait for confirmation instead of automatically buying the option at the highest point of the initial surge.

Traders can use tools like TradingView to analyse the market and underlying asset before entering the trade.

Ignoring stop-losses Another mistake is assuming that an option cannot fall much further simply because expiry is approaching.

An option buyer may hold a losing position because they believe the underlying will eventually reverse. But on expiry day, there is very little time available for that reversal to happen. Time decay works against option buyers, and it continues to reduce the options value.

Suppose a trader buys an OTM call option expecting a late-session rally. But the index remains below the strike for most of the session. Even if the trader's broader market view is bullish, the option may lose substantial value because the expected move did not occur within the available time.

A stop-loss should therefore be based on the trading setup and predefined risk rather than hope for a last-minute reversal.

Overtrading after an initial loss A small loss can be difficult to accept, especially when the market continues moving after a stopped-out trade.

This can lead to revenge trading. A trader increases the number of trades or position size in an attempt to recover the previous loss quickly.

Expiry day can make this behaviour particularly dangerous because market movements may be fast and frequent.

Imagine a trader loses ₹2,000 on the first trade. Instead of stopping and reassessing, they enter another position with twice the size. That trade loses ₹3,000. A third trade is then taken to recover both losses.

The trader is no longer following the original strategy. The objective has shifted from taking a valid setup to recovering money.

Treating every expiry-day move as a trading opportunity Expiry sessions can contain rapid changes around important strikes, support and resistance levels, or periods of increased activity. A trader watching the screen continuously may feel that every movement requires a response.

That mindset can result in frequent entries with little connection to a defined setup.

For example, an index moves 50 points higher, then falls 30 points, and then moves higher again. A trader may buy a call during the first move, exit during the decline, buy again during the recovery and repeat the process several times.

What small traders should focus on The five mistakes above have a common thread: traders often increase their exposure when the market becomes faster.

A more disciplined expiry-day approach starts with risk rather than prediction. The same principle applies beyond index options, as understanding the commodities lot size is important when calculating the actual exposure of a commodity trade. Hence, every trader should ask the following questions before entering the trade:

How much capital can be lost if the setup fails?

What price or market condition invalidates the trade?

Is the position size appropriate for that loss limit?

Is the entry based on a defined setup or a sudden market move?

What will make you stop trading for the day? It is also useful to understand the basic option Greeks. Delta indicates how much an option's price may respond to a change in the underlying, while gamma measures how quickly that delta can change. Theta represents the effect of time decay on the option's value.

To sum up Expiry day does not necessarily require a complicated strategy. For small traders, the bigger challenge is controlling how quickly risk can accumulate.

Oversized positions, late entries, ignored stop-losses, revenge trading and treating every price movement as an opportunity can all turn a manageable trading session into a costly one. The key is to approach expiry with predefined risk, realistic position sizes and a clear reason for every trade. A trader does not need to participate in every move.