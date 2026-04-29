Explore smarter ways to diversify your portfolio with digital gold and digital silver

India’s relationship with gold is deeply rooted. According to the World Gold Council, India ranks among the top global gold consumers, driven by festivals, weddings, and long‑term portfolio allocation.

What’s changing is how people choose to buy. The emotional and cultural value of buying gold remains unchanged, while the process has evolved with options such as digital gold and digital silver.

Digital gold and silver allow investors to purchase precious metals in their purest form, without going through the processes associated with physical handling charges, locker storage, resale deductions etc. They offer access to:

24K gold (99.9% purity) and high‑purity silver

Secure storage in insured vaults

No making charges or locker fees

Verified authenticity through trusted vaulting partners

The flexibility to start small and build over time Why digital gold and silver are becoming Popular

1. Low entry barrier

Digital platforms have lowered entry barriers by allowing investments to start with smaller amounts instead of lump sum capital. This has expanded access to wealth creation while preserving the essence of precious metals for a younger, digitally-native generation.

2. Price transparency

Digital platforms track live market prices. What you see is what you pay, which can reduce the uncertainty often associated with physical gold or silver.

3. Liquidity on demand

Unlike jewellery, which often involves resale deductions, digital gold and silver may be sold at prevailing market prices.

4. Storage and security

Storage is a concern with physical gold. In contrast, digital gold holdings are stored in secure, insured vaults, which helps address these safety concerns.

5. Portfolio diversification and risk hedging

In volatile markets, precious metals are often considered to help stabilise portfolios. Gold acts as a hedge against inflation, Silver, particularly, is seeing increasing interest due to its industrial demand across electronics and renewable energy.

Silver steps into the spotlight

While gold traditionally dominates precious metal purchases, digital silver too is seeing increased interest.

Its dual nature, as both a precious and industrial metal, means its price is influenced by sentiment as well as certain industry-specific activity. For instance, as sectors like solar energy and EV manufacturing expand, increased demand for microprocessors can contribute to sustained silver demand.

Why choose digital gold and silver on the ABCD app?

The ABCD app offers access to digital gold and silver within a unified financial ecosystem, making it easier to invest, track and manage wealth creation.

Seamless buying and selling at real-time market rates

Flexible investment sizes, suited for both small and large allocations

Assured purity with secure, insured vault storage

A unified financial view that brings investments, insurance, and more into one place It is not just about buying digital gold or digital silver. It is about simplifying finance and making them part of a customer’s financial lifecycle.

Digital gold and digital silver for the modern investor

While the thought behind investing in precious metals remains the same, what is evolving is how people act on it. Today’s investors look for digital‑first, flexible and transparent solutions with a more streamlined experience. Buying gold or silver is no longer just about possession. It is about investing regularly, responding to market movements, and managing exposure over time.

Investors may consider Digi Gold and Digi Silver on the Aditya Birla Capital ABCD mobile app, a platform for loans, investments, insurance and payments to help support financial goals and aspirations.

Disclaimer: Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited is only a distributor and not a financial advisor. Please consult your investment advisor before investing. T&C Apply.