Explore Wooden Street’s latest TV unit collection: Top picks for 2025

A well-chosen TV unit can enhance both the style and functionality of a living room. Modern TV units offer various designs, from sleek contemporary styles to classic wooden finishes, providing storage and organization for entertainment equipment. Considerations for selection include the room's aesthetic and storage needs.

1. Axcel Solid Wood TV Unit (Honey Finish) ✅ Price: ₹16,989

✅ Material: Mango wood

✅ Highlight: Slatted Drawer with Cable Management Hole

The Axcel TV Unit can transform your entertainment space into an aesthetic and functional one. Its warm honey finish enhances the natural wood grain, giving it a refined look. With a sleek and versatile design, the furniture piece can add life to any living space while offering a practical storage solution and maintaining a visually appealing presence.

Why Choose It? With a spacious tabletop, open shelving, and a streamlined drawer, Axcel is perfect for your living room if you love minimalist designs that come with storage. It provides ample room for media accessories that ensure a clutter-free and stylish entertainment zone in the living room.

2. Caneva Premium Solid Wood TV Unit (Teak Finish) ✅ Price: ₹17,989

✅ Material: Mango wood

✅ Highlight: Cane Detailing with Brass Accents

This furniture piece showcases a good balance of classic looks and contemporary appeal; the Caneva TV unit is a showstopper in any home. The beautiful cane-weaved cabinet doors will add a warm, handcrafted touch, while its teak-finished solid wood frame offers lasting durability, making it an attractive piece in the living room.

Why Choose It? If you're looking for a TV unit that comes with a unique design and functionality, then Caneva TV Unit is the perfect choice. Its spacious shelves and closed storage offer a balance of display and organization, making it an ideal addition to modern and traditional interiors alike.

3. Glide Premium Solid Wood TV Unit (Teak Finish) ✅ Price: ₹31,989

✅ Material: Mango wood

✅ Highlight: Sleek Mid-Century Modern Design

The Glide TV unit has a simple yet stylish design, with detailed cane work that enhances its visual appeal. Crafted from durable solid wood and finished in teak, it offers durability while maintaining a natural and polished look. Its sturdy construction and thoughtful design make it a reliable addition to your home.

Why Choose It? If you love clean aesthetics with functional benefits, the Glide TV unit is an ideal pick. Its smart combination of open and closed storage keeps your entertainment space neat while adding a touch of earthy sophistication to the overall decor of your living space.

4. Stellon Premium Ash Wood TV Unit (Teak Finish) ✅ Price: ₹33,989

✅ Material: Ash wood

✅ Highlight: Cane-Panel Doors with Spacious Top Surface

The Stellon TV unit brings a stylish and timeless touch to any home. Its beautifully crafted cane-panel cabinets and elegant brass details create a warm and inviting feel. Made from durable ash wood with a teak finish, it can match the vibe of both modern and traditional interiors. This TV unit is not just a piece of furniture but a statement of style and quality!

Why choose it? Stellon comes with a functional design that offers both ample storage and style. With spacious compartments and drawers, it accommodates everything from media gadgets to books, which will let you create an organised and attractive focal point in your living room.

5. Windsor Premium Ash Wood TV Unit (Teak Finish) ✅ Price: ₹38,989

✅ Material: Ash wood

✅ Highlight: Fluted Glass Panels with Cane & Brass Detailing

The Windsor TV unit is a piece that showcases refined luxury, featuring fluted glass doors and delicate brass accents that will beautify your living room aesthetics. Made from premium ash wood with a rich teak finish, this piece offers the overall space modern sophistication and functional design.

Why Choose It? The piece is ideal if you want subtle luxury; Windsor's unique design will help you keep your living room sleek and beautiful. The TV unit comes with a combination of open and closed storage, letting you showcase your decor and artwork while keeping media essentials hidden, ensuring a clutter-free and stylish setup.

Conclusion A perfect TV unit adds style to your living space and keeps it organized with smart storage. These top 5 premium TV units are made from high-quality wood with fine craftsmanship, offering durability and elegance all together. Explore the latest collection of TV Units from Wooden Street and find the perfect match for your home. Further, at Wooden Street, you can explore a wide range of furniture, including sofas, beds, dining sets, study tables, and more, to elevate every corner of your home. Find the perfect pieces to create a stylish and functional space that reflects your personality!

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

