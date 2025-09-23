EY GDS: Evolving Global Delivery with People at the Centre

In today’s age of AI and cloud-native systems, digital transformation is often perceived as a race toward newer tools, faster execution, and leaner margins. Ajay Anand, Global Vice Chair of EY Global Delivery Services (GDS), however, sees it differently. For him, “technology is only as powerful as the people who use it.”

In a conversation with Mint Tech Talk, Ajay Anand shares how EY’s global delivery model is evolving—not just in size and scale, but also in approach and direction.

India at the heart of global delivery “India has become a strategic contributor in driving global innovation and delivery,” says Ajay. As a large hub for EY GDS, India is home to many professionals who do more than execute—they innovate, automate, and support transformation.

This isn’t the India of a decade ago, defined primarily by cost arbitrage. Today, India is the base for generative AI (GenAI) pilots, the hub for building cybersecurity models, and the centre for complex global transformation programmes. As Ajay points out, “The ecosystem is developing rapidly, and India is central to that story.”

GenAI and the augmented professional At the core of this transformation is EY GDS’ structured adoption of generative AI. But Ajay is clear: this is no rush. EY has developed a platform, EY.ai, which integrates GenAI with responsible frameworks and human oversight.

“GenAI isn’t about replacing people—it’s about enabling them to do more. It allows them to focus on higher-value work, enhancing impact, creativity, and insight,” Ajay says.

Whether it’s summarising financial documents, generating audit support, or streamlining code, GenAI is being integrated into the DNA of EY’s delivery. But every deployment comes with a focus on ethics, explainability, and governance. “So, it’s augmentation, not automation,” Ajay emphasises.

From services to ecosystems The conversation moves from tools to models. For EY GDS, success isn’t about delivering single projects. It’s about helping clients build systems that can continuously evolve. “Sustainability and scale go hand in hand,” says Ajay. “Scale requires resilience and adaptability. That’s what we aim to build into every solution.”

That mindset reflects in how EY GDS thinks about platforms, people, and partnerships. Clients are looking for strategic partners who can co-create long-term value and innovation. And that’s the shift EY GDS is working toward: a future where delivery is less about offshoring and more about orchestration.

The skills-first mandate If there's a single consistent theme in Ajay’s leadership, it’s people. Under his leadership, EY GDS has rolled out a “skills-first” approach to workforce development, focusing less on roles and more on capabilities. The result? Thousands of employees across India, Poland, the Philippines, and Argentina are being reskilled in AI, cloud, data science, and cybersecurity.

“We have built learning pathways in collaboration with institutions,” he says. “The idea is to make every EY GDS professional prepared for the future.”

It’s a shift from traditional upskilling models, which Ajay views as reactive. EY GDS, instead, is focusing on anticipation, preparing employees not just for the jobs of today but for the challenges of tomorrow.

Borderless delivery redefining business

Aligned to this, Ajay underscores EY GDS’s borderless delivery model as a key force in its global evolution. “Capabilities are no longer limited by geography—they are brought together through unified platforms, shared technologies, and collaboration with member firms,” claims Ajay.

While India remains a cornerstone, the aim is to create an integrated, sector-aligned ecosystem that spans all service lines. “At EY GDS, this isn’t a distant ambition—it’s a working reality,” says Ajay.

“It’s a strategy that goes beyond borders—deploying the right talent, with the right skills, in the right place, at the right time to drive transformative, global impact.”

Leadership in the age of machines When asked what leadership lesson has served him best in the digital age, Ajay doesn’t point to strategy decks or tech dashboards, but to empathy.

“In a complex, fast-paced environment, the ability to listen, understand, and connect with people makes a difference,” he says. “Technology is important, but it’s people who drive change.”

It’s a fitting perspective for a leader working at the intersection of human capability and machine intelligence.

A steady transformation As EY GDS looks at partnerships, platforms, and innovations, it’s clear that Ajay and his team are building long-term foundations.

And in that steady progress lies the future of delivery—not as a function, but as a framework for impact.