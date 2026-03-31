Faridkot reports 37% fall in crime amid anti-drug campaign

Faridkot has reported a 37% decline in overall crime and a 97% recovery rate in snatching cases as district police step up enforcement under Punjab’s ongoing anti-drug and crime-control campaign.

Officials said the trend reflects sustained action under “Yudh Nashean Virudh” and “Operation Prahar”, with the district administration combining policing, surveillance and local intelligence to target drug trafficking and related criminal activity. The figures were presented by district officials on March 29 as part of an update on Faridkot’s law-and-order situation.

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Police said recent gains have been supported by regular coordination with Village Defence Committees, non-governmental organisations and other community groups. According to officials, this network has helped improve information-sharing from the ground, enabling police teams to act more quickly against suspected drug peddlers and anti-social elements.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain said public confidence had improved because information provided by residents was being kept confidential and acted upon promptly. She said people across age groups were participating in the campaign by reporting suspicious activity, which had strengthened police efforts against both drug-related offences and other forms of crime.

District officials said community participation had become a key element of the crackdown. They added that local cooperation had helped the police identify vulnerable pockets, monitor suspicious movement and respond more effectively to complaints.

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Technology has also been used more extensively as part of the district’s policing strategy. CCTV cameras have been installed at several locations across Faridkot to strengthen surveillance and support faster intervention. In Dhilwan Kalan village, officials said a wider CCTV network now covers link roads and nearby highways, with access available to both village authorities and the police for real-time monitoring.

Local representatives said the surveillance system had helped detect suspicious movement linked to drug trafficking and allowed timely police action in some cases. Officials said such measures had improved both deterrence and response capability in areas seen as vulnerable to criminal activity.

Civil society representatives associated with local outreach efforts also said there had been a visible increase in public cooperation with the police. They said stricter enforcement had disrupted parts of the local drug network and encouraged more residents to share information.

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Officials said the district’s approach has also included outreach efforts intended to build longer-term resistance to drug abuse. These include awareness drives, coordination with local administration and community-based initiatives aimed at widening public participation in the campaign.

Punjab has in recent months intensified its anti-drug drive across districts, with a focus on stricter enforcement, improved intelligence gathering and local outreach. In Faridkot, officials said the recent crime figures indicated that a district-level strategy built around coordination between police, technology and community networks was beginning to show results.

Police said the campaign would continue with sustained monitoring and further action against drug trafficking and related offences. Officials added that the administration intended to build on current gains by maintaining pressure on offenders and expanding cooperation with residents and local organisations.

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