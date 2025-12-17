Farmers' body to set up National Onion Centre in Nashik, to empower growers on production

Nashik, Dec 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association has said it will set up a National Onion Centre, aimed at giving farmers greater control over production of the key kitchen staple, its pricing and trade decisions.

The centre would be established at Jaigaon village in Sinnar taluka of Nashik district, initially on a two-acre plot, with scope for expansion in the future, the association's founder president Bharat Dighole said at a press conference here on Sunday.

Notably, the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Nashik district is the largest market for onions in Asia.

The association plans to establish a direct marketing system by shortening the existing multi-layered supply chain.

Under the proposed model, onions will be sold directly from farmers to the National Onion Centre and then to domestic and international consumers, ensuring fair prices for farmers and stable, affordable prices for consumers, the association said.

"The National Onion Centre will transform onion farming from an uncertain, debt-driven activity into a stable, profitable and sustainable occupation," Dighole said.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost around ₹5 crore, which will be raised through contributions from farmers, he said.

Dighole said that despite India being one of the world's largest onion producers, key decisions related to exports, import restrictions, export bans, buffer stocks of NAFED and NCCF, and price control have so far been taken without consulting farmers.

"Once the National Onion Centre is established, such decisions will be taken under farmers' leadership and in their interest," he said.

Dighole said the centre will oversee the entire onion value chain, including seed research and quality control, nursery and seedling development, and scientific planning of fertilisers and pesticides.

Similarly, there will be collective procurement to reduce input costs and continuous crop monitoring.

These activities will be carried out collectively to reduce costs and improve productivity, Dighole said.

The proposed centre will also focus on ensuring transparency in onion trading at APMCs across the state and the country.

"All onion trade transactions will be transparent. Farmers will not face cheating, exploitation or financial losses, and farmers will have the final say in decision-making," he said.