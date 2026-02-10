Fashion's next revolution won't be on the runway

We all have that perfect pair of jeans, the fit, the colour, the style that feels made for us. But behind the seams lies a concerning reality: producing a single pair consumes nearly 3,781 litres of water1, enough to sustain one person’s drinking needs for approximately five years2 or keep a shower running for more than seven hours3. In a country where 163 million people lack access to safe drinking water4, this is more than a statistic; it’s a serious point for reflection.

India’s textile industry contributes 2.3% to GDP and employs over 45 million people5, yet it remains one of the largest consumers and polluters of water. Wet processing units, where fabrics are dyed, printed, and finished, are particularly resource-intensive. In hubs like Tirupur and Faridabad, groundwater depletion and contamination have reached serious levels.

For the textile industry, this indicates a need for transformative technologies that can change production practices.

Digital Textile Printing: Smarter, Cleaner, Faster

Digital printing offers one of the viable solutions. Unlike traditional rotary or screen methods, it requires minimal pre- and post-treatment, especially with pigment inks that avoid extensive steaming and washing. Epson’s Monna Lisa ML-13000 digital textile printer can reduce water use by up to 97%6 compared to conventional textile printing.

Beyond sustainability, digital printing also enables on-demand production, contributing to a reduction in overstocking and waste. Compact systems placed close to consumption centres shorten supply chains and deliver fashion in only the required quantities.

“The future of fashion lies in responsible innovation,” says Samba Moorthy, President, Epson India. “Through our advanced digital printing technologies, Epson is enabling manufacturers to reimagine their production processes by reducing water use, cutting waste, and embedding sustainability at the heart of fashion manufacturing.”

Beyond Printing: Closing the Loop

Epson is also developing Dry Fiber Technology for textiles, currently in prototype. This technology defibrates used garments and mill waste into base fibres, which can be transformed into new non-woven fabrics. The defibering process is waterless7, addressing both water usage and the world’s low recycling rates for clothing. At Paris Haute Couture Week, designer Yuima Nakazato showcased garments in non-woven fabric made using Dry Fiber Technology. To do this, he used recycled clothing and production waste, demonstrating that high fashion can also incorporate sustainability.

These innovations point to a future where style and responsibility go hand in hand. The next time someone slips into their favourite jeans, they should ask themselves: How were they made? Could they have been made differently? Because true style isn’t only about appearance, it’s about sustainable impact.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

